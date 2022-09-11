Carlos Alcaraz reacts after defeating Casper Ruud to win the men's singles final of the US Open. Photo / AP

Men's tennis has a new teen sensation and a new number one.

Carlos Alcaraz has won his first Grand Slam title, beating Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 at the US Open.

Alcaraz, 19, became the youngest man to win a major title since Rafael Nadal was the same age at the 2005 French Open, and the youngest at the US Open since 19-year-old Pete Sampras in 1990.

The No. 3 seed from Spain will become the youngest player to be No. 1 tomorrow since the current ATP rankings began in 1973.

Ruud, the No. 5 seed, fell short again in his attempt to become Norway's first Grand Slam champion. He also lost to Nadal at this year's French Open.

Alcaraz took out the first set, with Ruud earning a nice hand from his opponent and the crowd in the U.S. Open final.

Trailing 4-3, Ruud told the chair umpire that a ball hit by Alcaraz on the opening point of the eighth game had bounced a second time on his side of the court before the Norwegian hit it back onto the Spaniard's side. Alcaraz looked confused and motioned to Nico Helwerth looking for an explanation.

Ruud then approached the chair and confirmed that the ball bounced twice. Alcaraz gave him a thumbs-up and clapped his hand onto his racket to join the crowd in applause.

Ruud then evened up the final breaking twice in the second set.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz was stretched to five sets in each of the three previous rounds.

Alcaraz won the third set in a tiebreaker for the first time in the tournament, taking it 7-1.

He had been 0-4 in tiebreakers during his road to his first Grand Slam final.

More to come...