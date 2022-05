Boris Becker. Photo / Photosport

This week on Tennis Talk we discuss the plight of six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker who has been jailed for two and a half years for hiding about $5 million worth of assets and loans to avoid playing his debts.

And we have all the news from ATP tournaments in Munich and Estoril, the latest from the Madrid Open and Dave Mustard has some advice about volleying in Coaches corner.