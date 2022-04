Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action. Photo / Photosport

Should the Russian and Belarusian players be banned from Wimbledon?

This week on Tennis Talk, we discuss the biggest talking point in the sport this week following the All England Club's decision to ban some of the biggest names in the sport from this year's Championships.

Matt Brown and Dave Mustard have very different views on the matter.

We also wrap the latest results from the WTA and ATP Tours in news of the week, and Dave has another coach's tip in Coaches Corner.