Tennis Talk podcast: Marina Erakovic

Novak Djokovic is back in action at the Monte Carlo Masters. Photo / Photosport

This week on Tennis Talk we preview the European clay court season, the Monte Carlo Masters is underway for the men, plus we discuss the latest news from the world of tennis.

The Billie Jean King Cup is the main focus of women's tennis this week.

Our special guest is New Zealand team captain Marina Erakovic ahead of the Asia Oceania Group 1 tournament in Antalya in Turkey.

New Zealand plays China, Japan, South Korea Indonesia and India with two teams promoted, two remaining in Group 1 and two relegated to Group 2.