Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning a match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid. Photo / AP

This week on Tennis Talk we wrap up the Madrid Masters ATP and WTA tournaments and marvel at the stunning performance of 19-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz who defeated both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic en route to the title.

Amazon Prime commentator in the UK, Robbie Koenig offers his thoughts on the brightest star in men's tennis.

Plus Dave Mustard gives another coaching tip in Coaches Corner.