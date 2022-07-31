Ash Barty announced her retirement from tennis in March. Photo / Getty Images

Ash Barty has tied the knot with her longtime partner Garry Kissick.

The Australian icon posted an image of the pair on Instagram with the simple caption "Husband & Wife" as the pair walked hand-in-hand.

The couple were surrounded by family and close friends during the secluded ceremony in Queensland earlier this month with Barty shining in a stunning Suzanne Harward dress.

Barty's friends and family kept the news under wraps until the former world number one tennis star posted on her personal Instagram account on Saturday night.

Guests included Australian tennis stars Pat Rafter, Alicia Molik and Casey Dellacqua, according to the Courier Mail.

Kissick popped the question in November last year. The 25-year-old Barty revealed the happy news in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of the couple embracing with an engagement ring visible on her finger.

Barty has, for the most part, kept her relationship with Kissick relatively quiet.

Barty and Kissick met at the Brookwater Golf Club in 2016. The sporting duo immediately clicked and went public with their relationship in 2017 when they attended the John Newcombe Awards together.

Kissick is an aspiring professional golfer, and works as the irrigation technician for the greens at the Brookwater Golf & Country Club in Brisbane.

The 29-year-old is a passionate Liverpool supporter and part of the PGA Trainee programme.

Barty's shock retirement announcement at the age of 25 still appears to hurt for Aussies who want to believe the three-time grand slam winner and champion person has a plan of some sort to return to sport.

But Barty poured water on any kind of comeback.

Since her retirement, Barty has also released the first four books in her Little Ash series, won the NAIDOC person of the year and won her local golf club's ladies competition.

Spruiking the books on 101.9 The Fox Melbourne's Fif, Fev and Nick, AFL great Brendan Fevola asked about her future sporting plans and Barty gave an answer none of her fans would want to hear.

"You guys just can't accept that I don't want to play professional sport anymore," Barty laughed.

"I love golf, it's a hobby of mine. It will not be my profession, I have no intention of making it my profession but I hack around once a week if I can — and I play off four.

"There's no need, there's no desire for me to play professional sport, particularly golf. I love it as a walkaround with my girlfriends and friends but yeah, not for me."