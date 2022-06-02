Emma Raducanu celebrates after winning the 2021 US Open. Photo / Getty

Spark Sport has won its latest rally against Sky, securing rights to the US Open tennis championship for the next three years.

This year's tournament will be the first time the streaming service has provided live and on-demand coverage of the New York-based grand slam, with their television and digital rights extending through 2024.

The three-year deal will begin with the US Open qualifying tournament on August 24 and comes after Spark also renewed its Women's Tennis Association rights.

Head of Spark Sport Jeff Latch said: "Our goal is to bring Kiwis more of the sport they love, and we know we have a lot of tennis-mad fans in Aotearoa.

"Our subscribers will now have access to the US Open, a tournament that has evolved into one of the most popular sports and entertainment spectacles around the globe, as well as WTA tournaments already available on the platform. "

In addition to men's and women's singles and doubles action at Flushing Meadows, Spark will also provide live coverage of the wheelchair and junior matches, as well as a range of highlights, preview and review shows.

US Tennis Association chief executive Lew Sherr said: "It's the perfect time to partner with Spark Sport in New Zealand, as they continue to grow and prioritise their tennis coverage within an ever-expanding live sports portfolio.

"We're excited for the next three years and are looking forward to Spark Sport delivering a high level of US Open coverage to the great fans in New Zealand."