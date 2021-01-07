Tennis: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian labels owner of Madrid Open as racist and sexist

Alexis Ohanian (L) has fiercely defended his wife, Serena Williams, in the face of what he has described as racist and sexist criticism. Photos / Getty, Photosport

The owner of the Madrid Open on tennis' ATP tour has said Serena Williams is too old and overweight to continue in the sport, prompting a furious retort from her husband.

Ion Tiriac, a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame for his contributions off the court, made the statement during an appearance on Romanian television.

"At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as she did 15 years ago.

"Serena was a sensational player. If she had a little decency, she would retire."

Upon hearing of the comments, Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian - the co-founder of Reddit - immediately took to social media to vent his disgust.

"2021 and no holding back when a racist/sexist clown with a platform comes for my family," Ohanian posted to his Twitter account.

"Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Tiriac thinks."

Despite Tiriac having some semblance of success as a player - he won the French Open men's doubles title in 1970 - Ohanian was brutal when it came to assessing his credentials as a critic for Williams, the winner of 39 Grand Slam titles and four Olympic gold medals.

"Had to Google it... turns out my 3 year old has more Grand Slam victories than this."

Had to Google it... turns out my 3 year old has more Grand Slam victories than this 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/Q2pgsNWFAj — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) January 4, 2021

After one Twitter user appeared to attempt to defend Tiriac, Ohanian let loose once again.

Ohanian wrote: "Keep defending your racist, sexist clown."

This is not the first time Tiriac has voiced his opinion that Williams does not deserve her status as one of the world's best players.

In 2018, when asked about the state of women's tennis, he said: "With all due respect, 36 years old and 90kg."

Serena Williams celebrates with the ASB Classic trophy in January 2020. Photo / Photosport

Despite Tiriac's criticism, Williams has continued to succeed at the highest levels of the sport, appearing in four Grand Slam finals since 2018 and providing New Zealand tennis fans with a masterclass performance in winning the ASB Classic in Auckland in early 2020.