Anna Blinkova of Russia in action at the Australian Open. Photo / Photosport

A Russian women’s tennis player will compete at Auckland’s ASB Classic.

World No 80 Anna Blinkova has entered January’s tournament, with another Russian Varvara Gracheva (94) the first alternate and would gain main draw entry if if there are any withdrawals.

Blinkova will be among the direct acceptances released by tournament director Nicolas Lamperin this morning.

Reports earlier this year suggested that principal sponsor ASB Bank would consider taking a political stance by removing its branding from the tournament, if Russian and Belarussian players are allowed to take to the court.

However, ASB is believed to have opted against a protest and the tournament will be business as usual.

In a joint statement released by ASB, Tennis Auckland and Tennis New Zealand in October, the bank confirmed its financial support for the tournament would remain regardless of Russian involvement.

“Media reports this week have speculated about the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players in the January 2023 event,” the statement read. “To be clear, the 2023 tournament will go ahead as planned with ASB’s full financial support.

“Under Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) regulations tournament organisers must allow Russian and Belarusian players to enter the tournament if they are sufficiently well ranked.

“We all understand that Tennis Auckland and Tennis New Zealand are in a difficult position and there is no suggestion that ASB would withdraw its significant financial support for the tournament should Russian or Belarusian players compete.”