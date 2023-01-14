Rubin Statham. Photo / Getty

Rubin Statham is back in the Davis Cup fold, in a surprising twist to the latest New Zealand selection.

Statham was named in a five-strong team for next month’s World Group 1 playoff tie against Bulgaria in Christchurch.

The veteran was unavailable for the tie in Finland last September, amid talk of a breakdown in his relationship with Tennis New Zealand.

Statham declined to comment at the time, but his coach Gary Swinkles told the Herald he was disappointed with the “disrespectful and unprofessional” treatment from the governing body.

Tennis New Zealand insisted the 35-year-old was originally chosen but declined the trip.

“He was selected but we couldn’t come to terms with regards to the contract so he declined,” chief executive Julie Patterson told the Herald.

It’s believed the dispute was related to a preparation plan Statham wanted signed off, and other financial matters.

At the time, Patterson said the door remained open for Statham, who has played more ties (33) and won more singles matches (28) than any other Kiwi, but there was no doubt the relationship had been damaged.

But the world No 466 has been named alongside fellow singles players Ajeet Rai (470) and KP Pannu (575), with Michael Venus (doubles world No 14) and Artem Sitak (132) the doubles contingent, with Marcus Daniell sidelined through injury.

“I am happy to have Rubin be a part of the team after missing the Finland tie,” said captain Kelly Evernden. “He is excited to play in New Zealand and his history with Davis Cup speaks for itself.”

There will be intrigue about the singles selection. Rai is in good form, coming off a career-best win over world No 92 Taro Daniel in ASB Classic qualifying, followed up by a tight three-set match with 71st-ranked Thiago Monteiro.

Pannu faced Auckland champion Richard Gasquet in the ASB Classic, after coming through the local wildcard playoff, and has lifted his ranking to 575.

Statham reached the quarter-finals at the recent Noumea ATP Challenger tournament, beating 171st-ranked Geoffrey Blancaneaux on the way.

“Lately the younger members have been showing some grit and higher-quality tennis that has begun to build some belief in their abilities,” said Evernden. “Hopefully we can continue this momentum during our training prior to the Christchurch tie which will include a wider practice squad including Jack Loutit, Corban Crowther and Finn Reynolds.”

Bulgaria are unlikely to feature two-time Grand Slam semifinalist and world No 29 Grigor Dimitrov — who has not represented his country for a number of years — but have other quality options, with two top-200 singles players.

The tie is being played on the Wilding Park outdoor hardcourts on February 4-5.

The winner advances to a World Group 1 tie in September with the loser relegated to World Group 2.