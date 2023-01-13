Richard Gasquet is into the ASB Classic final. Photo / Photosport

Richard Gasquet waited two decades to play in New Zealand – now he will contest the ASB Classic final.

The veteran Frenchman has been on tour since 2002, accumulating almost 1000 matches in that time.

He’s done just about everything and faced everyone, from Lleyton Hewitt and Andre Agassi to Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz.

But Gasquet, for various reasons, had never started his year in Auckland, choosing to play tournaments in Australia, Asia or the Middle East, or, as some players do, just practice in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open.

This year he finally made it – perhaps influenced by tournament director and former agent Nicolas Lamperin – and it couldn’t have gone any better.

Gasquet has looked in tune from his first match and was particularly impressive in his 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 comeback win over David Goffin in Thursday’s quarter-final, before advancing to Saturday’s decider against Cameron Norrie, following the injury withdrawal of compatriot Constant Lestienne.

The 36-year-old is loving the centre court experience and the feeling is mutual, with the Auckland crowd appreciating his touch, timing and silky skills, particularly the signature one-handed backhand.

“It’s great for me to be here,” said Gasquet. “I never played here. So I’m feeling like a junior being here, you know? It’s always nice to discover some places so I’m really happy. Everybody is very nice with me and it’s a great tournament so far.”

Gasquet was a teenage prodigy and remains the youngest winner of an ATP match, thanks to his debut win as a 15-year-old. He was unfortunate, like many other players, to have his career coincide with the ‘big three’ but has still claimed 15 titles, along with three grand slam semifinal appearances.

And while he is past his peak – which saw wins over the likes of Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Marat Safin and Andy Roddick when they were No 1 – he still remains relevant.

He has had 18 consecutive seasons in the top 100 (a record shared with Rafa Nadal) and reached the semifinals in Geneva last year, beating world No 2 Daniil Medvedev on the way.

But he has adjusted his style.

“I tried to change a bit and play more aggressive,” said Gasquet. “I’m not the same physical condition that I had before. When I was 27 or 28 I could run a lot, for hours, now it’s tougher. Especially when you’re 36. It’s not the same thing.

“So that’s why I try to adjust; try to serve better, to go more to the net. That’s the only [way] I can play.”

Gasquet’s style contrasts with the power based approach of today.

His backhand is also a rarity, with almost all modern players using the two-handed technique, which he admits is sad. “[The single] is a great stroke, it’s very aesthetic,” said Gasquet. “I think for the game, it’s important to have some one-handed backhands [but there’s] not so much with the newcomers. I hope in the future we can see more, it’s an important stroke for tennis.”