Tennis: Reilly Opelka fined $10k at US Open for tote bag

Reilly Opelka is through to the round of 16 at the US Open. Photo / AP

Reilly Opelka, the 24-year-old American who is seeded 22nd at the U.S. Open, is already guaranteed his biggest payday at Flushing Meadows by reaching the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

That prize money check of at least US$265,000 for getting that far will be US$10,000 shy thanks to a fine assessed by the U.S. Tennis Association because a sponsor's logo on a pink bag he's toted to matches was deemed too large.

US Open ticket sales must be strugglin this year 🙄 10k for a pink bag, at least it looked fly 💸👛 #Corporate https://t.co/Fj1aoFSCtL pic.twitter.com/yDXOxhOLX3 — Reilly Opelka (@ReillyOpelka) September 3, 2021

"I mean, what a joke on the U.S. Open to do that. 10K for a pink bag? Come on," Opelka said after beating Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday.

"The head referee was telling me, 'You should have come in and had this thing measured.' ... I thought it was a bit harsh, a bit excessive. My job is not to measure logos. It is just not. My job is to win matches. I have bigger things to worry about."

Added Opelka: "I don't want to point fingers out on other players; not trying to throw anyone under the bus. But there has been people that have gotten away with a lot worse with a lot less of a fine."

The USTA declined to comment.

Players' fines during the U.S. Open are donated to the Grand Slam Development Fund, which seeks to "encourage and increase competitive opportunities in developing tennis regions."

- AP