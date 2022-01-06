Tennis: Novak Djokovic's court battle begins after his visa was cancelled before the Australian Open

Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt confirms that tennis star Novak Djokovic will be sent packing. Video / Seven Network

Tennis star Novak Djokovic's bid to fight his visa cancellation and play in the Australian Open has kicked off, with the judge presiding asking whether the immigration hotel he's been placed in has tennis courts.

The world No.1 player did not appear for the online hearing held in the Federal Circuit and Family Court this afternoon but was represented by top barrister Nick Wood SC.

The Serbian player was due to play at the Australian slam from January 17 but the Australian Border Force denied him entry to the country because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to Covid-19 vaccination rules.

"The rule is very clear," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told media this afternoon. "You need to have a medical exemption. He didn't have a valid medical exemption. We make the call at the border, and that's where it's enforced."

Government lawyer Christopher Tran told the court there were three options open to them for the deportation of the tennis star.

The first was an undertaking not to deport him until a court hearing expected on Monday. The second was to remove Djokovic immediately. The third was seeking to deport Djokovic before a final hearing, but not immediately.

Nadal on Djokovic.



"The world has been suffering enough. Get vaccinated."



"If he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without problems. He makes his own decision. Everyone is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences, no?"#AusOpen — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 6, 2022

Wood said he did not have any instructions but said he was "pondering" whether there needed to be liaising with the organising officials about who would be in the competition.

This came after Judge Anthony Kelly asked about tennis facilities at the immigration hotel where Djokovic is in.

"I don't think it's unreasonable for the court to ask … whether the particular hotel at which the applicant is staying … might have available to him tennis practising facilities," the judge said.

"I don't expect you to answer that, but it just seems a realistic question to pose."

Novak Djokovic was initially granted a medical exemption, but this morning he was denied entry into Australia when he arrived in Melbourne. Photo / AP

It's understood Djokovic is at an immigration hotel in Carlton where supporters and refugee advocates have gathered.

Asylum seekers have been held at the facility, with lawyers previously arguing it was unfit to house them because of a Covid outbreak.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times and was seeking a 10th title, which would eclipse rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The case will return to court this evening.

The judge said he would not be bound by Tennis Australia's preference the issue be resolved by Tuesday, so organisers could find a replacement if Djokovic was booted.

"If I can say with the respect necessary, the tail won't be wagging the dog here," Judge Kelly said.