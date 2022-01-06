Tennis: Novak Djokovic's court battle begins after his visa was cancelled before the Australian Open

Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt confirms that tennis star Novak Djokovic will be sent packing. Video / Seven Network

Tennis star Novak Djokovic's bid to fight his visa cancellation and play in the Australian Open has kicked off, with the judge presiding asking whether the immigration hotel he's been placed in has tennis courts.

The world No.1 player did not appear for the online hearing held in the Federal Circuit and Family Court this afternoon but was represented by top barrister Nick Wood SC.

The Serbian player was due to play at the Australian slam from January 17.

Government lawyer Christopher Tran told the court there were three options open to them for the deportation of the tennis star.

The first was an undertaking not to deport him until a court hearing expected on Monday and the second was to remove Djokovic immediately.

The third "pathway" available to the government was seeking to deport Djokovic before a final hearing, but not immediately.

Wood said he did not have any instructions about this but said he was "pondering" whether there needed to be liaising with the organising officials about who would be in the competition.

This came after Judge Anthony Kelly asked about tennis facilities at the immigration hotel where Djokovic is in.

"I don't think it's unreasonable for the court to ask … whether the particular hotel at which the applicant is staying … might have available to him tennis practising facilities," the judge said.

"I don't expect you to answer that, but it just seems a realistic question to pose."

The controversial player, who won't reveal his vaccination status, announced on Tuesday night that he would be entering the country to play at the Australian Open, where players must be vaccinated or have a medical exemption in order to play.

Djokovic was initially granted a medical exemption, but this morning he was denied entry into Australia when he arrived in Melbourne.

Australian Border Force said he failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the requirements to enter the country.

It's understood Djokovic is at an immigration hotel in Carlton where supporters and refugee advocates have gathered.

Asylum seekers have been held at the facility, with lawyers previously arguing it was unfit to house them because of a Covid outbreak.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times and was seeking a 10th title, which would eclipse rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic was initially granted a medical exemption, but this morning he was denied entry into Australia when he arrived in Melbourne. Photo / AP

The case will return to court this evening.

The judge said he would not be bound by Tennis Australia's preference the issue be resolved by Tuesday, so organisers could find a replacement if Djokovic was booted.

"If I can say with the respect necessary, the tail won't be wagging the dog here," Judge Kelly said.