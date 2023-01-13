Australia's Nick Kyrgios, left, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic shake hands following their exhibition match on Rod Laver Arena. Photo / AP

Novak Djokovic received a warm and enthusiastic welcome in his return to Melbourne during an exhibition match against Nick Kyrgios on Friday.

Djokovic was deported ahead of last year’s Australian Open because of a visa issue relating to his refusal to say whether he had been vaccinated for Covid-19.

But the nine-time Australian Open champion was allowed to return for this year’s tournament beginning Monday because vaccination requirements have been dropped by the Australian government.

After enjoying what he said was a “fantastic” response from fans in Adelaide during a tournament last week, Djokovic admitted he was unsure how he would be received in Melbourne a year after he was deported.

But an emotional Djokovic walked into a sold-out Rod Laver Arena to loud cheers from the crowd of 15,000.

“It just feels great to be back in Australia, back in Melbourne,” Djokovic said. “This is the court and the stadium where I created the best memories of my professional tennis career.

“Back in 2008 was the first time I won a Grand Slam, it was here, and 15 years later I’m here again and I’m competing at the high level. I must be very grateful for this opportunity to be here so thank you guys for welcoming me in a good way tonight.”

Kyrgios embarrasses Djokovic

Despite both men entering the contest under injury clouds, they put those fears to bed as they raced around the court.

Kyrgios delivered a slight jab to his rival before the contest got underway, telling him he was out for revenge.

“It’s amazing. It’s a very special moment for me so hopefully we can put on a show for you guys. I know the last couple of years in Melbourne especially it’s been a struggle, so let’s get as much sport as we can and let’s have some fun,” Kyrgios said on Channel 9.

“I need payback from Wimbledon, I’m not gonna lie I haven’t slept since. We will see how it goes.”

Once the action got underway, while at a slightly softer pace than what will come from Monday onwards, it was the 21-time Grand Slam superstar who was left red-faced.

Playing under the Fast 4 format, the rules are vastly different to regular tennis and Djokovic clearly forgot the changing laws.

In Kyrgios’ first service game on the second point his serve clipped the net with Djokovic casually hitting a tweener back.

Unfortunately for Djokovic, Fast 4 rules meant the ball was still in play, but he had already turned his back and began to walk back to his towel.

Kyrgios pounced and flicked the ball back over the net as Djokovic turned around in disbelief as he put his hand over his face as his mistake sunk in.

Each player took a set each under Fast4 conditions before teaming up with wheelchair players and juniors for a third-set tiebreak.

The two men fed into the action as the youngster produced some stunning shots. In the end it was Kyrgios who emerged victorious.

- with News.com.au