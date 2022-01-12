Novak Djokovic in a nine-time Australian Open champion. Photo / AP

Novak Djokovic is copping a tsunami of backlash after the Serbian tennis star admitted to conducting an in-person interview despite knowing he had tested positive to Covid-19.

The world No.1 shared a lengthy statement to his 9.9 million Instagram followers on Wednesday afternoon, revealing his agent "ticked the incorrect box" on his travel declaration before entering Australia.

It comes after Australian Border Force officials investigated whether the unvaccinated 20-time grand slam champion lied on his entry form to come into the country ahead of the 2022 Australian Open.

On his travel declaration form — which formed part of court documents released on Monday — the Serbian ticked a box saying he had not travelled, and was not planning to travel, in the 14 days before his flight Down Under.

However, Djokovic faced allegations that he travelled from Serbia to Spain in the 14 days before he flew to Australia last week.

The Home Affairs Department warns on its website that giving false or misleading information to the government is "a serious offence" carrying a possible jail term.

Djokovic has now confessed to the "human error", claiming it was "certainly not deliberate". He blamed "challenging times in a global pandemic" for the mistake.

The 34-year-old said his agent "sincerely apologises" for the blunder.

Djokovic also admitted to partaking in an interview with French newspaper L'Equipe after knowing he had tested positive to Covid-19 earlier that week, a decision he described as an "error of judgement".

His reasoning for going ahead with the 33-minute interview and photoshoot was because he "didn't want to let the journalist down".

Inevitably, the tennis community was not impressed with Djokovic's revelations.

Tennis journalist Gaspar Ribeiro Lanca tweeted: "Even if what Djokovic says is true, this confirms he had a completely irresponsible behaviour not only by attending the L'Équipe interview but especially for going to an event with kids while waiting for a PCR result following an event where a number of people tested positive."

AAP reporter Karen Sweeney posted: "However you look at this – as a fan or as a critic – this is totally unacceptable."

Wall Street Journal reporter Stuart Condie tweeted: "These are not admissions you'd be comfortable making when Australia's immigration Minister has power to cancel your visa in they believe it to be in the public interest."

Journalist Seb Starcevic posted: "Just so we're clear, if you get Covid before I'm supposed to interview you, I won't be let down if you cancel. Not even a little bit. If you feel that guilty, we can do it over the phone."

That statement is so bad. Djokovic is basically admitting that he doesn't care about any covid protocols in the third year of a pandemic that has killed millions. — Nikhila (@kokudum) January 12, 2022

The question now - has Novak Djokovic given enough ground for the Australian Government to save face? — Kirsten Aiken (@kirstenaiken) January 12, 2022

The fact remains that according to Djokovic’s own account, he knew he might have Covid otherwise he would not have gotten a PCR test — yet he hung out with children anyway. Then the next day he knowingly broke quarantine and did an interview while supposedly being positive. — Crystal Marie Fleming (@alwaystheself) January 12, 2022

The decision to cancel Djokovic's visa was overturned in the Federal Circuit Court on Monday, but even though Judge Anthony Kelly found in the tennis star's favour, there is still the possibility Djokovic could be deported.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke confirmed he was considering whether to use his personal power to cancel Djokovic's visa again.

"In line with due process, Minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter," Mr Hawke's office said on Tuesday.

Full Novak Djokovic statement

"I want to address the continuing misinformation about my activities and attendance at events in December in the lead up to my positive PCR Covid test result.

"This is misinformation which needs to be corrected, particularly in the interest of alleviating broader concern in the community about my presence in Australia, and to address matters which are very hurtful and concerning to my family.

"I want to emphasise that I have tried very hard to ensure the safety of everyone and my compliance with testing obligations. I attended a basketball game in Belgrade on 14 December after which it was reported that a number of people tested positive with Covid-19.

"Despite having no Covid symptoms, I took a rapid antigen test on 16 December which was negative, and out of an abundance of caution, also took an official and approved PCR test on that same day.

"The next day I attended a tennis event in Belgrade to present awards to children and took a rapid antigen test before going to the event, and it was negative. I was asymptomatic and felt good, and I had not received the notification of a positive PCR test result until after that event.

"The next day, on 18 December I was at my tennis centre in Belgrade to fulfil a long- standing commitment for a L'Equipe interview and photo shoot. I cancelled all other events except for the L'Equipe interview. I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L'Equipe interview as I didn't want to let the journalist down, but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken.

"While I went home after the interview to isolate for the required period, on reflection, this was an error of judgment and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment.

"On the issue of my travel declaration, this was submitted by my support team on my behalf as I told immigration officials on my arrival – and my agent sincerely apologises for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia. This was a human error and certainly not deliberate.

"We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur. Today, my team has provided additional information to the Australian Government to clarify this matter.

"While I felt it was important to address and clarify misinformation I will not be making any further comment out of utmost respect for the Australian Government and their authorities and the current process.

"It is always an honour and a privilege to play in the Australian Open. The Australian Open is much-loved by players, fans and the community, not just in Victoria and in Australia, but around the globe, and I just want to have the opportunity to compete against the best players in the world and perform before one of the best crowds in the world."