Novak Djokovic is the reigning Australian Open champion. Photo: Icon Sportswire/Photosport

Novak Djokovic has issued a statement responding to suggestions he lied on his travel declaration to enter Australia and attended sporting events while potentially infectious with Covid-19.

The unvaccinated Serbian player, who is currently in Melbourne for the Australian Open, said on Wednesday he wanted to address matters of "misinformation" that had raised concern among Australians and been "very hurtful" to his family.

"I want to emphasise that I have tried very hard to ensure the safety of everyone and my compliance with testing obligations," part of his post to Instagram read.

Detailing his movements before his positive Covid result was returned on December 18, he said he attended a basketball game in Belgrade on December 14.

He was asymptomatic but opted to take a rapid antigen test on December 16, then an official PCR test the same day "out of an abundance of caution".

"The next day I attended a tennis event in Belgrade to present awards to children and took a rapid antigen test before going to the event, and it was negative," he wrote.

"I was asymptomatic and felt good, and I had not received the notification of a positive PR test result until after that event."

Despite the positive result, he made the regretful decision to "fulfil a longstanding commitment for a L'Equipe interview and photo shoot" on December 18.

"I cancelled all other events except for the L'Equipe interview," he wrote.

"I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L'Equipe interview as I didn't want to let the journalist down, but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken."

He acknowledged that waiting to complete his isolation until after the interview was "an error of judgement".

"I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment," he wrote.

Travel declaration form mistake

Djokovic also said his team had made a mistake while filling out his border entry form when they ticked a box saying he had not travelled in the 14 days before flying to Australia.

"On the issue of my travel declaration, this was submitted by my support team on my behalf as I told immigration officials on my arrival - and my agent sincerely apologises for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia," Djokovic wrote.

"This was a human error and certainly not deliberate. We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur. Today, my team has provided additional information to the Australian Government to clarify this matter.

"While I felt it was important to address and clarify misinformation I will not be making any further comment out of utmost respect for the Australian Government and their authorities and the current process.

"It is always an honour and a privilege to play in the Australian Open. The Australian Open is much-loved by players, fans and the community, not just in Victoria and in Australia, but around the globe, and I just want to have the opportunity to compete against the best players in the world and perform before one of the best crowds in the world."

Djokovic could still be deported

It was suggested on Tuesday that Djokovic had lied on his travel declaration to say he had not travelled in the 14 days before arriving in Australia.

That was despite him travelling from Spain to Dubai the day before he boarded a flight to Melbourne.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke confirmed he was considering whether to use his personal power to cancel Djokovic's visa again.

"In line with due process, Minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter," Mr Hawke's office said on Tuesday.

On his Travel Declaration form — which formed part of court documents released on Monday — the 20-time major champion ticked a box saying he had not travelled, and was not planning to travel, in the 14 days prior to his flight Down Under.

Djokovic flew from Spain to Dubai on January 4, then boarded a flight from Dubai to Melbourne on January 5.

A spokesperson for Minister Hawke on Wednesday said Djokovic's had "recently provided lengthy further submissions and supporting documentation said to be relevant to the possible cancellation of Mr Djokovic's visa".

"Naturally, this will affect the timeframe for a decision," they said.