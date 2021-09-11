Tennis: Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev to move one win away from calendar-year Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany in their US Open semifinal. Photo / Getty

If Novak Djokovic completes the first calendar-year Grand Slam for a man since 1969 — and he is headed to the US Open final, just one victory away — he, and everyone else, will remember one particularly pivotal, and epic, game along the way.

It came at the conclusion of the third set of what eventually became a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 victory over Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Alexander Zverev in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows today, making Djokovic 27-0 in major championships this season.

Beating No 2 Daniil Medvedev on Monday for the title will allow Djokovic to secure two significant milestones. He would add the 2021 US Open trophy to those he won at the Australian Open in February, French Open in June and Wimbledon in July. And the 34-year-old from Serbia would collect his 21st Slam title, breaking the men's career mark he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"There's only one match left. All in. Let's do it," Djokovic said, spreading his arms wide, in an on-court interview. "I'm going to put my heart and my soul and my body and my head into that one. I'm going to treat the next match like it is the last match of my career."

That key game against Zverev featured one extended exchange after another, including a 53-shot, minute-plus point that was the longest of the tournament. Zverev delivered a forehand winner, then hunched over with his hands on his knees. Djokovic went to grab a towel.

But that one, tiny outcome didn't matter. Never seems to with Djokovic, especially in best-of-five-set matches on his sport's most prestigious stages. As usual, he used his superb returning and never-take-a-rest defence to wear down Zverev. So, yes, Djokovic lost that point — which was preceded by others lasting 13, 19, 22 and 31 shots, and followed by one that went 16 — but he won that game, and that set with it.

Just as he had lost the first set about 1 1/2 hours earlier but turned things around, with the help of a dip in level from the fourth-seeded Zverev. And just as, later, Djokovic lost the fourth set but immediately rebounded and was nearly untouchable while going ahead 5-0 in the fifth then held on.

Djokovic, who has spent more weeks at No 1 in the ATP rankings than anyone, figures out what is required to emerge on top and does it. In each of his past four matches — and 10 in all at the Slams this year — he trailed by a set and won.

He equalled Federer by getting to a 31st career Slam final; Djokovic's total now includes a record nine in New York, where he has won three championships. It will be Slam final No 3 for Medvedev, a 25-year-old from Russia, who eliminated 12th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

Medvedev was defeated by Djokovic in this year's Australian Open final and by Nadal in the 2019 US Open final.

"The more you lose something, the more you want to win it. The more you want to gain it and take it," said Medvedev, who has lost only one set over the past two weeks. "I lost two finals. I want to win the third one."

Djokovic is trying to go four for four at the majors over the course of one season, something last done in men's tennis by Rod Laver 52 years ago. It was also done by Laver in 1962 and Don Budge in 1938. Three women have completed what's known as a true Grand Slam, most recently Steffi Graf in 1988.

"It's great for the sport," Zverev said about Djokovic's pursuit. "Nobody thought that anybody would do it again. I do believe that he will do it."

- AP