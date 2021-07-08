Tennis: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian team for Tokyo Olympics

All Black Codie Taylor joins us in the studio ahead of his game against Fiji this weekend. Video / NZ Herald

Nick Kyrgios has confirmed he has pulled out of the Australian Olympic team heading to Tokyo after a week of speculation.

Throughout his Wimbledon campaign, rumours were swirling that he was planning on heading to a tournament in Atlanta rather than Tokyo but had remained silent on the subject so far.

Kyrgios was forced to retire hurt from his round three Wimbledon clash with Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime with an abdominal injury.

Kyrgios told reporters at Wimbledon that as it stands, with all the Covid-19 restrictions in place, the Olympics don't appeal to him as much as they would if they were being held outside of a global pandemic.

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Olympic Games. Photo / Getty Images

But news that Tokyo was declaring another state of emergency that would see no fans in the stands appeared to be the final straw as Kyrgios revealed on social media that it was the main reason he would skip the Games.

"Hey Guys – I just want to let you know that I've decided to withdraw from the Olympics. It's a decision I didn't make lightly. It's been my dream to represent Australia at the Olympics and I know I may never get that opportunity again. But I also know myself. The thought of playing in front of empty stadiums just doesn't sit right with me. It never has. I also wouldn't want to take an opportunity away from a healthy Aussie athlete ready to represent the country. I will also take all the time I need to get my body right. Good luck to all the Aussies competing and I'll see you back on the court real soon."