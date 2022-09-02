Nick Kyrgios has lifted the veil on the anguish he feels in New York in a sweet and revealing message to his mum who is currently unwell. Photo / Getty

Nick Kyrgios has lifted the veil on the anguish he feels in New York in a sweet and revealing message to his mum who is currently unwell. Photo / Getty

Nick Kyrgios has lifted the veil on the anguish he feels stranded thousands of miles from family and friends in an emotional Instagram post on his mother's birthday.

Just hours after a tempestuous second-round US Open win over Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi, during which he berated his supposed nearest and dearest in his supporters box, Kyrgios made a moving tribute to his mother on social media.

"ma…. I hope you had a great birthday," Kyrgios wrote to his mother Norlaila, who has been battling ill health.

"I can't tell you how hard it is for me to continue to travel and compete knowing I miss out on days like this.

"I know I haven't always been the easiest to deal with and I know I've stressed you out.

"I really miss you, I know you are dealing with so many things but I just want you to know that I don't know anyone stronger than you. I hope I'm making you proud, u & dad…."

Kyrgios is an enigma.

A freakishly talented showman with the capacity to play tennis as well as anyone in the world and draw new audiences to the game, he also turns thousands off with his at-times appallingly brattish on-court behaviour - most of it directed at those he professes to care most deeply about.

Nick Kyrgios sitting with his mother Norlaila (L) at the Hopman Cup in 2017. Photo / Photosport

But recent messages to his mother reveal plenty about the usually private Canberran, who scribbled "stay strong Ma" on a broadcast camera at the Montreal Masters lead-in event a fortnight ago.

Kyrgios later said Norlaila had been in hospital, while his father has also been unwell and his brother and partner have recently welcomed a baby - significant family events he has missed while overseas.

Kyrgios's brother Christos replied, reassuring his sibling the delight his parents were deriving from his performances.

"Love this one so much brother," he said in reply to Kyrgios's post.

"I know she tells you anyway, but she and all of us couldn't be more proud of you.

"Unbreakable us bunch, and we are always with each other. Everyone is so proud of you! Let's go unc!"