Australia's Nick Kyrgios pauses as he plays Brandon Nakashima of the US in a men's singles fourth round at Wimbledon. Photo / AP

Nike, it's time to increase Nick Kyrgios' contract.

After giving the press little to work with during a composed - some might say subdued - five-set win against Brandon Nakashima, one reporter still found a way to drum up some controversy.

The issue at hand was the Aussie's wardrobe choices - in particular a pair of red Jordans and a matching cap.

Players are required to wear clothing that is almost entirely white once they enter the arena at Wimbledon but Kyrgios came casual for his fourth round clash against the American 20-year-old.

Nick Kyrgios acknowledges the crowd during his post match interview after winning his fourth round match at Wimbledon. Photo / Getty

It wasn't the first time he'd veered outside the guidelines this tournament but one reporter wanted to make it an issue during Kyrgios' post-match press conference. And it got tense.

Reporter: It's interesting your comments earlier about the controversy that just seems to materialise around you. We all know the Wimbledon dress code rules are very strict. Competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that's almost entirely white - and this applies from the moment in which the player enters the court surrounds. Why then would you walk on to centre court with bright red trainers on and do an interview in a red cap?

Nick Kyrgios is interviewed after winning against Brandon Nakashima of the USA. Photo / Getty

Kyrgios: Because I do what I want.

Reporter: So you're above the rules?

Kyrgios: No. I'm not above the rules.

Reporter: So what is it? They don't apply to you?

Kyrgios: I just like wearing my Jordans.

Reporter: But there are rules specifically against that. I don't want to spoil the surprise but the referee's going to be speaking to you about it.

Kyrgios: That's OK. I'll wear some triple whites tomorrow.

Nick Kyrgios to the media during a press conference after winning against Brandon Nakashima. Photo / Getty

Reporter: But that's fine then. No one else, in both draws, wears ...

Kyrgios: But no one else - even after Wimbledon - no one else really walks with Jordans on the court.

(Moderator tries to interject)

Reporter: Sorry, but Nick has just moaned about the controversy that surrounds him.

Kyrgios: I haven't moaned. I love it.

Reporter: So you just laugh it off then?

Kyrgios: Yeah, it's just more attention for me. What's that saying? Any publicity is good publicity, right?

Reporter: If you say so.

Kyrgios: Keep doing you then champion.

But even that little scrap couldn't take the shine off the Aussie's mature performance - and Kyrgios says he's OK with any criticism anyway.

"I just smile," he said. "It's so funny. Hilarious. I almost just wake up and read things, and I just laugh.

"And I never forget things. Whether it was three, four years ago. I have a massive chip on my shoulder. I sit here now in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon again, and I just know there's so many people that are so upset.

"None of you know me at all - people love just to have an opinion."