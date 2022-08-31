Nick Kyrgios during the US Open. Photo / AP

Nick Kyrgios has sensationally complained to the chair umpire he has breathed in marijuana coming from the US Open crowd.

The Aussie is just one set away from a spot in the third round after taking the second set against World No. 50 Benjamin Bonzi on Thursday morning in New York.

It has been a wild match for the angry Aussie and it got completely ridiculous during the second set when he told the chair umpire he could smell marijuana coming from the crowd.

At the change of ends at 4-3 in the second set Kyrgios was clearly fuming as he sat down and told the chair umpire.

"It was f***ing marijuana," he said.

"It was smoke. Obviously I'm not going to complain about food.

"Obviously when athletes are running side to side and they have asthma, it's probably not ideal."

The chair umpire responded by making an announcement to the crowd.

"Ladies and gentlemen as a courtesy to the players please refrain yourselves from smoking around the court. Thank you," he said.

Aussie commentator Todd Woodbridge said: "Nick has asked the umpire to remind the crowd about smoking saying he thinks he can smell someone smoking marijuana, never without drama are we?"

The tournament rules for spectators state that those attending the US Open should "refrain from smoking, as this is a smoke free environment".

Kyrgios at Wimbledon also complained to the chair umpire about a fan in the crowd he claimed had "700 drinks".