Ajeet Rai celebrates during his career-best victory. Photo / Photosport

After completing his recovery and media commitments on Saturday night, the first thing Ajeet Rai did was turn off his phone.

And for good reason.

The Taranaki tennis player had just managed the most impressive win of his career – toppling Japanese world No 92 Taro Daniel in the first round of ASB Classic qualifying – but wasn’t getting carried away, with a second round match still to come on Sunday.

“I’m just going to get some dinner, probably play a game of Monopoly deal. And head to bed,” said Rai. “It’s an exciting time but I’m not done yet. And I’ve just got to get ready and be prepared to go again.”

But regardless of what happens, it already feels like a breakthrough for world No 466 Rai, who overcame a massive rankings disparity to prevail 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 in two hours and 24 minutes.

It was only his third match at this level and quite the turnaround from the last time he faced Daniel, in 2018 ASB Classic qualifying, where he was steamrolled by the then world No 98 6-1, 6-2.

“I’m very happy with my performance,” said Rai. “Taro cleaned me up a few years ago. So I knew I was going to be in for an absolute battle. It’s a testament to the work my team has put into me over the last six or seven months.”

The 23-year-old has made plenty of sacrifices over the last few years in a bid to chase his dream, playing at tennis outposts across the world.

But that endeavour has started to pay off.

He was ranked 837 this time last year and is now well inside the top 500.

“I had that belief before I even played [on Saturday], just by looking after my processes,” said Rai. “Getting a result like this is great, but it’s the work I’m putting in day in and day out.”

A singles win over a top-100 player is always noteworthy for a New Zealander and they have been rare feats across the last decade.

And Rai had to do it without the support of a home crowd, with the match moved indoors on Saturday due to rain.

He also overcame severe cramp in the second set, ingesting a heap of salt to get through it.

“I literally just was pouring it into my mouth,” said Rai.

He was relieved to come up with the answers in clutch moments, managing crucial breaks in both the first and third sets, after a lean spell in the recent Noumea Challenger.

“I was zero for 11 on break points [there],” said Rai. “So I was pretty gutted. So to convert the first couple I was stoked. In my head I was like, ‘please, this stat is just doing my head in’.”

Rai also came up big in the final stages, despite the pressure of being on the edge of a significant win.

“I just hit four of the best volleys I have ever hit in the last two games,” said Rai. “I don’t even know where they came from.”

He is getting more accustomed to facing big moments – with the Davis Cup experience also invaluable – and credited his coaching team with helping him find the right balance of energy and emotion.

Rai will either face world No 71 Thiago Monteiro or Germany’s Daniel Altmaier (94) on Sunday but already feels like he has turned a corner.

“The victory is great, but I just gotta stay grounded, stay humble and just keep working.”