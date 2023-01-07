Kiranpal Pannu. Photo / Photosport

In terms of experience, there couldn’t be a greater contrast when local hope Kiranpal Pannu takes the court at the men’s ASB Classic next week.

The 25-year-old from Wellington, who has never played an ATP tour level match and gained a wildcard through the local playoff tournament, was paired with veteran Richard Gasquet in Saturday’s draw, in an intriguing first round contest.

The Frenchman played his first tour match 20 years ago and has been ranked inside the top 100 continuously since 2005, a record he shares with the incomparable Rafael Nadal.

Gasquet has accumulated almost 1000 matches in that time, with 15 career titles. He has been ranked as high as No 7 and has reached the last four at Wimbledon (twice) and the US Open. The 36-year-old has done it all, including wins over Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Andy Roddick among 35 career victories over top 10 players.

Pannu has been toiling away on the lower reaches of the professional circuit for years. His only ATP tour level matches were two qualifying efforts, at Auckland in 2020 and Atlanta in 2018.

Last year was his first campaign as a full-time travelling professional, and he competed in eight Challenger events, reaching the second round in Ambato, Ecuador.

But Gasquet won’t be underestimating Pannu, who has risen from No 1380 to No 575 over the last 12 months.

“I have to be ready, that’s tennis,” said Gasquet. “I have experienced many things on a tennis court and I just know from the first point you have to be ready. “Of course I will be favourite for the match but he has nothing to lose, his first time in an ATP event. Every match is tough and I will give everything. I just have to play my best tennis but I’m ready, I’m feeling good.”

Despite the top four seeds getting a bye into the second round in the 28-player field – including Auckland raised Cameron Norrie – there are some eye-catching first round matches.

Fifth seed and world No 37 Alexander Bublik takes on Belgian David Goffin (53), who has been as high as world No 7 and boasts victories over Federer and Nadal in the same tournament, while highly touted American wildcard Ben Shelton (96) is up against seventh seed Sebastian Baez (43).

Another standout contest will be between Italian former world No 9 Fabio Fognini (55) and big-serving American Jenson Brooksby (48).

Sixth seed and popular two-time Auckland champion John Isner (41) has drawn a qualifier, as has 2020 winner Ugo Humbert (86).

Top seed and world No 3 Casper Ruud could meet Isner in a quarter-final, while Norrie (14) is on the same side of the draw as Argentinian Diego Schwartzman (25), a former grand slam semifinalist who is one of the best returners in the sport.

Meanwhile in qualifying Kiwi Ajeet Rai scored the biggest win of his professional career, prevailing 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 over world No 92 Taro Daniel of Japan.

The 23-year-old was quietly confident heading into the match, after a solid block of recent court time and an impressive 2022 season, with two ITF titles.

But it was a remarkable display from the world No 380, as he defied a huge ranking disparity, in only his third match at this level, in the two hour, 24 minute contest.

It was also an incredible turnaround from the last time he faced Daniel, in 2018 ASB Classic qualifying, where he was beaten by the then world No 98 6-1, 6-2.

Rai will face Brazil Thiago Monteiro (71) or Germany’s Daniel Altmaier (94) in the second qualifying round on Sunday, with the winner progressing to the main draw.