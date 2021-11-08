Tennis: Michael Venus still a chance for remarkable ATP World Tour Finals spot

Germany's Tim Puetz, left, and New Zealand's Michael Venus show their trophies after winning the Paris Masters doubles title. Photo / AP

Michael Venus could remarkably find himself playing at the ATP World Tour Finals for a fourth straight year.

Venus and his German partner Tim Puetz have won the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Paris with a stunning win over the French third seeds Nicolas Mahut and Pierre Hugues-Hubert 6-3, 6-7, 11-9 in a quality final lasting an hour and 52 minutes.

It's the 16th career ATP doubles title for the Kiwi and Venus will rise from his current ranking of 17 to 15 with Puetz climbing into the top 20 for the first time at 18.

Venus and Puetz have quickly developed into one of the best doubles teams on the circuit and have clinched their second title of the season, but by far the biggest, having won the ATP 500 tournament in Hamburg, the European Open in June shortly after they began playing together.

"We knew we would need to play our best tennis," said Venus. "It was an unbelievable atmosphere today and it made the final very special. It's huge, these are the biggest tournaments for us," Venus said.

They have pulled out of this week's ATP Tournament in Stockholm while Venus rests a tight Achilles this week and will head back to London.

But there is a chance he won't head back to New Zealand on the 20th to accept his MIQ spot. That's because the Paris victory means they may end up being alternates for the World Tour Finals in Turin.

Venus and Puetz are up to 11th in the race and while the top eight teams are finalised for Turin, Venus and Puetz are effectively the second alternates because Filip Polasek who is playing with Venus's former partner John Peers had already qualified with Croatia's Ivan Dodig. So, with Peers ineligible Venus and Puetz are second alternates. They now have to wait to see what happens in Stockholm this week where the pair immediately behind them, Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar will go ahead of them if they win Stockholm.

The chances of Venus and Puetz getting to play in Italy would be slim as second alternates, but they would pocket around $25,000 each just for turning up.

To even be in the position they are in is remarkable given they have only played half a season together, starting after the French Open where they reached the semi-finals on grass in Halle in Germany.

They then lost in the second round at Wimbledon before going to Hamburg and winning the ATP 500 tournament the European Open on clay. Venus then went to the Olympics and won Bronze with Marcus Daniell for New Zealand.

They had to pull out of their first-round match at the US Open when Puetz suffered a side strain and spent a month in Germany to recuperate. However, they clicked immediately on their return and reached the semi-finals at the Indian Wells Masters, a tournament rated as the unofficial fifth major.

Venus says what they have achieved in just a few months together has given them a lot of optimism for the 2022 season.

"Considering we played half the year, and I had a niggle for a while and Tim tore his oblique, to finish where we have is promising and we have felt really good, especially the last few weeks in what we are doing and getting more comfortable and trusting each other out there." Venus said.