Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Tennis: Michael Venus likely to miss World Tour Finals and possibly Tokyo Olympics due to a lack of New Zealand quarantine space

4 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
New Zealand's top ranked tennis player Michael Venus fears he may have to cut short his season next week which could hinder his chances of playing at the Tokyo Olympics.
NZ Herald

New Zealand's top ranked tennis player Michael Venus fears he may have to cut short his season next week which could hinder his chances of playing at the Tokyo Olympics.

The world number eight ranked

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.