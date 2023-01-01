Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Tennis: Meet the man tasked with getting the ASB Classic back to normal service

Michael Burgess
By
11 mins to read
After three years of emptiness, the ASB Tennis Arena will come back to life in the next fortnight. Photosport

After three years of emptiness, the ASB Tennis Arena will come back to life in the next fortnight. Photosport

The ASB Classic is back, for the first time since 2020. Michael Burgess meets the new man at the helm and looks at the challenges in rebuilding New Zealand’s biggest annual sporting event.

ASB Classic

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport