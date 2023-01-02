Leylah Fernandez cruised through her first-round match. Photo / Photosport

Leylah Fernandez came to the ASB Classic with a big reputation – and fully justified that rating on Monday.

The Canadian second seed destroyed Czech wildcard Brenda Fruhvirtova, winning 6-1, 6-1 in just over an hour.

It was a clinical display from the 2021 US Open finalist, showing none of the pre-season jitters that can arise at this time of year.

Fernandez was a heavy favourite against the 15-year-old Fruhvirtova but still stayed focused, keeping her levels high throughout across the 61-minute contest.

The world No 40 will face much tougher tests this week but it was a strong statement, as she only dropped nine points on serve and broke her opponent five times.

Fruhvirtova had enjoyed a superb 2022 at ITF level, winning seven titles, including five in succession.

That saw her climb almost 800 places in the WTA rankings and earned a main draw ticket into the Auckland event.

But this was always going to be a huge test on a big stage, against a seasoned campaigner like Fernandez. The Canadian has enjoyed a strong off-season training block and appeared confident in her pre-tournament media appearances on Saturday.

That optimism was justified early in the first set, as she immediately found her groove, hitting her spots with regularity. She is one of the best movers on tour and her forehand on the run is a thing of beauty.

It was all a bit much for Fruhvirtova, who managed a sweet and sour mix; some impressive winners, along with a catalogue of mistakes, as too often she misplaced power over accuracy.

The first set was over in 31 minutes, after a wild forehand from the Czech, who had saved two set points at 5-1. Fernandez had displayed her full repertoire, dropping only five points on serve in the opening set.

The second set was even more dominant, as the left hander reached new levels, with some crushing winners.

Earlier on Monday, China’s Lin Zhu caused the first upset, dumping sixth seed Madison Brengle out of the tournament after a marathon first round match.

Zhu showed great resolve throughout, coming back after dropping the opening set, then saving a match point in the second set tiebreak.

The world No 84 eventually prevailed 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 in two hours and 47 minutes, after a Brengle mistake following an extended rally.

“It’s the first match of the season, I’m so happy I can win,” Zhu told Sky Sport. “It was a hell of a match and I am happy with my performance.”

Lin Zhu celebrates. Photo / Photosport

In many ways it was a typical early season contest, full of errors, as both players tried to find their range.

There was a remarkable 14 breaks of serve, with six in the second set alone, as each of the duo worked hard to gain the initiative, then let it go almost immediately.

The conditions were also a factor, with a blustery wind playing havoc whenever players stepped up to serve.

But Zhu deserved her victory, persisting with an aggressive approach throughout.

She was also more ruthless, converting seven of 10 break points, with world No 57 Brengle only managing seven of 19.

“I tried not to think about the score,” said Zhu. “I just focus on every point and be aggressive. And I had to stay patient against her.”

The American, who is best remembered here for eliminating Serena Williams from the 2017 ASB Classic, showed her usual fight but lacked the weapons when it mattered most.

The pair had split their two previous meetings, both in 2019.

Brengle edged a tight first set in 48 minutes.

It had been a cagey affair – with the American’s unorthodox style, including a forehand slice, against Zhu’s superior movement and power, and the sixth seed converted her third set point.

Zhu grabbed an early break in the second, before a 40-minute rain delay.

Brengle then broke back, helped by some judicious lobs, but couldn’t consolidate, as she fell to a 0-40 deficit and wasn’t able to recover.

But the topsy-turvy nature of the match continued. Zhu dropped serve at 5-4 – saving two break points but unable to defend a third – before Brengle did the same.

Successive breaks followed, before the inevitable tiebreak. The American held match point at 6-5 in the breaker, but couldn’t take it, and Zhu claimed the set moments later, after 66 minutes.

The third set was more clearcut. Zhu looked more confident and raced to a 5-2 lead, with crisp winners off both sides.

Brengle never gave up, but it always felt like she was hanging on. The final point summed up the match. A long rally, with plenty of quality, that ended with an unforced error, as Zhu celebrated in front of the vocal crowd.