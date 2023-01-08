Kiranpal Pannu. Photo / Photosport

ASB Classic wildcard Kiranpal Pannu hopes he can touch the void.

When the Wellington player walks on centre court today against Frenchman Richard Gasquet, he will be a massive outsider.

For Pannu, it will be his first ATP tour level outing, after years of battling away on the lower rungs of the professional circuit.

Whereas Gasquet, who has been as high as world No 7, has accumulated 953 matches on tour. The 36-year-old is one of a handful of players to have achieved more than 500 match wins and has 15 career titles, including eight on hardcourt.

He was part of a fabulous French generation that included Gael Monfils and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, and has beaten just about everyone.

Gasquet has more than US$19 million in prizemoney, whereas Pannu’s earnings are less than US$30,000 across his short career.

“I’m stoked - Richard is a legend of the game,” said Pannu. “So to share the court with him will be a complete honour. He’s obviously got a great level and has been as high as the top 10. It’ll be a great test to see where my game is at.”

On the surface, there should be no comparison.

Pannu has recently achieved a career-high ranking of 575, a jump of almost 800 places on where he was 12 months ago. Gasquet isn’t at the altitude he once was - but is still No 68 - an impressive feat for a 36-year-old.

But the 25-year-old Pannu isn’t overawed, feeling he can match the three-time Grand Slam semifinalist.

“Yeah, definitely,” said Pannu. “And just given the context. I’m not sure - it possibly could be his first match of the season, whereas I’ve played probably 15 in the last month. So that gives me an advantage and I definitely feel like I can compete.

“I’m going to have to serve a high percentage of first serves and really take care of my service games. But I’m excited to just see where my game is at and to see if I can push him and maybe even get over the finish line.”

Aside from his experience, Gasquet is a difficult opponent. Few players have better use of spin, while his versatility - equally happy from the baseline or at the net - make him a constant threat. Pannu will hope to extend the match as long as possible, to bring fitness and endurance into it.

Only two Kiwi males in the last decade have won a first-round ASB Classic singles match - Rubin Statham (2019) and Michael Venus (2015). Like they did, Pannu will also hope to feed off the local support, with a rare opportunity to play in front of full grandstands at Stanley Street.

“I definitely love being under the [spotlight] and having the support,” said Pannu. “I don’t think that I will get overwhelmed or too nervous.

“I’m going in there with not much expectation in terms of the result.

“I just want to put in a good performance. I’ll be looking to try to get the crowd as involved as possible because that’s also one thing that could help me get over the finish line.”

Pannu could be joined by a second Kiwi in the main draw, with Ajeet Rai resuming his second round qualifier this afternoon. Rai won the first set against Brazil’s Thiago Montero 7-6 (5), lost the second 6-3 and is down 5-3 in the decider, needing a break of serve to keep his hopes alive.