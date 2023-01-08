Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Tennis: Kiwi world No 575 Kiranpal Pannu ready for anything in ASB Classic against Richard Gasquet

Michael Burgess
By
3 mins to read
Kiranpal Pannu. Photo / Photosport

Kiranpal Pannu. Photo / Photosport

ASB Classic wildcard Kiranpal Pannu hopes he can touch the void.

When the Wellington player walks on centre court today against Frenchman Richard Gasquet, he will be a massive outsider.

For Pannu, it will be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport