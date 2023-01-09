Fifth seed Alexander Bublik was eliminated in the first round of the ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport

It’s never easy playing the crowd favourite.

It’s even harder when you give up the opening set by blowing a handy lead in your first match of the season.

That was the situation young American Jenson Brooksby found himself in on Monday, as he trailed Italian entertainer Fabio Fognini in the first round of the ASB Classic.

But the 22-year-old rebounded brilliantly, then retrieved another deficit in the third set, to eventually prevail 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-3 in two hours and 14 minutes.

”I had a little nerves out there, to be expected and then I had a 5-3 lead and lost the set,” said Brooksby. “But I was proud of my mental state and how I was able to keep competing.”

It was a stirring contest, with contrasting approaches and a good omen for the week.

World No 57 Fognini is popular wherever he plays, with the seemingly effortless style, the Armani outfits, the delightful flick shots and the feeling that no one knows what might happen, including the Italian.

It was his sixth appearance in Auckland, where he has reached the quarter finals twice.

After a tight first set, the 35-year-old peaked in the tie break, barely giving Brooksby a look.

But he was broken early in the next set, then appeared to be saving energy for a decider.

The final bracket was the best. The European edged ahead early, managing some divine angles.

But Brooksby broke back, to set up a tense finale.

There was even a spicy exchange at a change of ends, after Brooksby had benefitted from a fortunate net cord.

The seventh game was a flashpoint. Fognini saved four break points – with some clutch shots – but couldn’t rescue a fifth.

From there Brooksby was never going to be headed, converting his second match point for a statement victory to start the year.

“It feels good for sure,” said Brooksby. “To get a little momentum. It’s been a couple of months and it’s never fun to just have one match and then move on.

Jenson Brooksby celebrates winning his match against Fabio Fognini. Photo / Photosport

Earlier Belgian David Goffin made a happy return to Stanley Street, in his first outing here in a decade.

The 31-year-old eliminated fifth seed Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-4 in 73 minutes.

The Kazakhstan world No 37 has a massive serve, but Goffin came ready to negate it.

“I returned really well,” said Goffin. “We all know how he can serve, so it’s not easy. The key was the return and trying to stay calm because even on my service game, you know how well he can hit the ball.”

Goffin reached world No 7 in 2019, beating Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal at the world tour finals.

He has had an injury and other issues (now No 53) but proved he can still be a contender with his quarter final run at Wimbledon last year.

”The goal is to stay healthy for a year,” said Goffin. “Last year was not easy. I was struggling a little bit to come back with my confidence.”

In first round doubles Kiwi Artem Sitak and his American partner Alex Lawson fell to second seeds Marcus Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Although disappointed, Sitak took positives from the performance, against a gun combination that has reached two grand slam finals and won five Masters titles.

It continued a tough run in Auckland for Sitak, as he invariably draws big guns in the early rounds.

Sitak will look to play a Challenger tournament now, before the Davis Cup tie against Bulgaria next month in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, fellow Kiwi Ajeet Rai fell at the final qualifying hurdle but not without another impressive effort.

After scoring a career-best victory on Saturday over Japanese world No 92 Taro Daniel, Rai faced Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro, the highest ranked player in qualifying (No 71) in the second round.

For a while he dared to dream, taking the first set in a tense tiebreak.

But Monteiro, a fixture on the ATP tour for more than 10 years, showed his class and experience, eventually prevailing 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4, in a match that started on Sunday and concluded Monday.

But Rai will take great heart from the performance, in difficult circumstances, against the resolute Monteiro, who has over 170 matches at this level.