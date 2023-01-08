Camila Giorgi in action during last year's US Open. Photo / Getty

Italian tennis star Camila Giorgi is under investigation over allegations she used a fake Covid vaccination certificate to play around the world in 2022, including at last year’s Australian Open.

Giorgi allegedly entered Australia in 2022 with false documents to play the Australian Open in Melbourne.

In an explosive development, Giorgi’s personal doctor Daniela Grillone, who was charged by Italian police in Vicenza last February for vaccinating hundreds of people with fake serums, has alleged the world No. 66 was never vaccinated after seeking a fake certificate from her for Covid.

Italian newspaper la Repubblica broke the news that Giorgi was being investigated by Italian police for using a fake certificate and now Dr Grillone has confirmed in an interview with a local newspaper that the 31-year-old was never given the vaccine.

Dr Grillone has cooperated with investigators revealing her surgery in Veneto at times had queues of people waiting for fake vaccinations as word spread about the scam.

Hundreds of doctors, nurses, police and entrepreneurs have been caught up in the scandal, including singer Madame, but one name the doctor remembers above all others is the tennis player who was an existing patient.

“The Giorgi family has been under treatment with me for a long time,” Grillone told Italian daily Corriere del Veneto.

“Camila Giorgi suffered from the so-called tennis elbow. Shortly before the beginning of summer, she had come asking for the possibility of obtaining false attestations of all the mandatory vaccines, as well as the Covid vaccine.

“I can confirm with absolute certainty that none of the vaccines against the Giorgi family have actually been administered. I have not received any payment in that case.

“I am deeply upset and sorry for my action.”

Giorgi, who is also a lingerie model, reached the third round of the Australian Open, losing to World No. 1 and eventual champion Ash Barty.

The United States also requires mandatory vaccination to enter the country, but Giorgi played three tournaments there last year including the US Open.

At the French Open last year, Giorgi was spoken to by an umpire about her choice of dress, with the official appearing to have an issue with an advertising logo on her dress being too big.

Also at Roland Garros, her father and coach Sergio was caught trying to hide his vaping in the stands.

The Italian is currently in Adelaide, where she lost her qualifying match for the Adelaide International.

She is entered to compete at the Australian Open starting in Melbourne on Monday January 16.

Novak Djokovic was infamously deported from Australia last year for entering the country without being vaccinated or with a valid exemption.

Since November, Covid vaccination is no longer a mandatory requirement to enter Australia.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, proof of providing false documents could see a person have their visa application denied or cancelled.

The WTA said it is aware of the allegations and monitoring the investigation by Italian police.

“We are aware of the allegations and are currently monitoring the situation and any investigations that may be brought forward,” a WTA spokesperson told News Corp.