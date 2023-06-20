Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in action during the Australian Open earlier this year. Photo / AP

Former second-ranked tennis player Anett Kontaveit will retire after Wimbledon because of a back injury.

The 27-year-old Estonian has lumbar disc degeneration and said it “does not allow for full-scale training or continued competition”.

“Today I am announcing that I am ending my career as a competitive athlete,” she posted on Instagram.

“After several doctor’s visits and consultations with my medical team, I have been advised that I have lumbar disc degeneration in my back. This does not allow for full-scale training or continued competition. Therefore, it is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field.

“Tennis has given and taught me a lot, and I am very grateful for that. It has been important for me to bring the Estonian flag to the tennis courts and to be able to play in front of my supporters and fans all over the world.

“I am ready for new challenges after my last effort as a professional tennis player – to enjoy the game and compete as hard as I can at Wimbledon.

“Thank you everyone for your continuous support.”

Kontaveit’s best result in a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals in 2020.

Wimbledon starts on July 3.