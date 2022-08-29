After a huge win for tennis star Sara Bejlek, social media has erupted over footage of the teen star celebrating with her father and coach. Video / TheBoiledEgg

After a huge win for tennis star Sara Bejlek, social media has erupted over footage of the teen star celebrating with her father and coach. Video / TheBoiledEgg

Western social media has erupted over the footage of teen tennis star Sara Bejlek celebrating her massive win at the US Open.

The 16-year-old from the Czech Republic will make her grand slam debut on Tuesday in the first round of the US Open after winning her way through the qualifying rounds in New York.

Her comeback victory over Britain's Heather Watson on Saturday (NZT) was the headline moment in a massive day for Czech tennis with three teenagers all winning through to the women's singles draw at Flushing Meadows.

However, the special occasion has been overshadowed somewhat by the celebrations that followed Bejlek's 3-6 6-4 7-5 win over the former Top 40 player.

The World No. 194 was seen on the live TV broadcast on Amazon Prime shaking hands with her opponent and chair umpire before walking over to a man who has been identified as her father before embracing him as they celebrated a special moment together.

She was then seen walking over and hugging another man who also gave her a pat on the backside.

Bejlek's father and coach both appeared to make contact with her backside during the hug.

Bejlek got her butt grabbed & patted by two of her team

She's 16 #USOpen2022 — Eggy 🥚 (@TheBoiledEgg) August 27, 2022

However, Bejlek walked away from the exchange smiling and waving towards other fans, indicating she herself was perfectly fine with the interaction.

Video of the celebration has since gone viral with one video on Twitter being watched more than 130,000 times.

The divisive celebrations have made headlines around the world.

Sportskeeda reports fans on Twitter have labelled the video in their view as seeming "inappropriate" and "creepy".

Replies to threads on social media have been quick to point out, however, that the incident may only seem strange when viewed from a Western perspective where contact with a woman's backside is perceived as a sexual act.

"It is pretty common in Czechia. Not something I would do, but many men just don't think about it in a sexual way. Google our easter traditions, you might be shocked," one user said in response to the footage.

Tennis fans are divided over whether 16-year-old Sara Bejlek's post-game celebrations with her father were appropriate or not. Photo / Twitter @theboiledegg

Bejlek will make her US Open debut against Russian Ludmilla Samsanova on Court 7 on Tuesday morning.

She is joined in the first round by 17-year-old compatriots Linda Noskova and Linda Fruhvirtova, who also won through to the main draw through qualifying.

Bejlek has had a breakout season in 2022, including winning three ITF World Tennis Tour titles.

Her meteoric rise up the rankings is further shown by the fact she has competed in just two junior grand slam events, according to the International Tennis Federation.

She made the semi-finals of the juniors at the French Open this year.

She told the ITF she had never been to the United States before this month.

Czech grand slam champion and No. 23 seed at the US Open Barbora Krejcikova says Bejlek is on the right path to having a big career.

"I see big potential and I think Sara has a big future ahead of her," Krejcikova said.

"She is a really, really good player and is doing really well at ITF World Tennis Tour events. For me, it is good that I can practice with her on a good level and for her I hope it is good that she has the chance to practice with me.

"Sara really is on the right path and has a nice team, who are doing everything to make her better every single day, and I would just tell her to keep going, keep doing her best every day and keep believing in herself."