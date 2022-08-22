Coco Gauff celebrates taking the first set during her match against Elena Rybakina during the National Bank Open. Photo / AP

One of the most exciting rising stars of world tennis has confirmed her entry in next year's ASB Classic.

18-year-old American Coco Gauff, currently ranked fifth in the WTA Race Ranking for rankings in 2022 alone, will return to Auckland after playing in 2020.

This year, Gauff reached her first singles Grand Slam final at Roland Garros and the number one ranking spot in doubles following her win at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

Gauff was quick to take up the opportunity to return to Auckland after enjoying her first visit to the country two years ago.

"I am super-excited to be returning to the ASB Classic. It was a bucket list tournament of mine before Covid. I definitely missed New Zealand the last two years and I am excited to kick my year off back in Auckland," said Gauff.

"Auckland is such a beautiful city and I am excited to come back. I chose to return to because the fans, the atmosphere and the city are unique to the tour."

Gauff is keen to kick-start a key 2023 season in New Zealand. Her No 1 goal for 2023 is to win a Grand Slam, as well as continuing to grow both inside and outside the game.

Tournament Director Nicolas Lamperin said the organisation is thrilled that Gauff is returning to Stanley St.

"Coco is a brilliant young star both on and off the court. We are just delighted that she wants to come back after having such a good experience two years ago. In that time, she has risen from a budding youngster to one of the world's stars who is pushing to the very top in the game.

"She has a brilliant all-round game on all surfaces, and in both singles and doubles. Off the court she is a charismatic young player who has captivated fans around the world – and I am sure that will be the case again in Auckland."