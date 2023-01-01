Coco Gauff practicing in Auckland. Photo / Photosport

Top seed Coco Gauff and British star Emma Raducanu have been handed tricky first round matches at the ASB Classic.

As the headline act, the American world No 7 Gauff automatically avoids the other seeds in the draw but wasn’t given an easy assignment with German veteran Tatjana Maria.

The 35-year-old has enjoyed a renaissance in the twilight of her career, highlighted by a remarkable run to the Wimbledon semifinals last year.

Then ranked outside the top 100, Maria beat world No 5 Maria Sakkari and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko on the way, before being stopped by world No 2 Ons Jabeur in three sets.

“We [have] never played before but I used to hit with her when I was young,” said Gauff. “She had a great Wimbledon run.”

If Gauff progresses, she could face compatriot Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion who is on the comeback trail after injury.

Fellow wildcard Venus Williams, who will face a qualifier in the first round, is also in the same quarter of the draw.

Williams had a few dramas when she reached Auckland – as her bags didn’t arrive with her – which meant tournament organisers had to provide racquets and other gear.

But that issue has now been resolved and the 42-year-old looked in great shape in centre court practice on Sunday.

“When she was hitting her level was really high,” observed tournament director Nicolas Lamperin. “She’s delighted to be here. She wants to do well. And I’d love her to play Coco in the quarters, if we can look that far.”

World No 78 Raducanu was also given a potentially complicated first-up assignment, against highly rated Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova.

The 2021 US Open champion, who admitted on Saturday she has only been in full training for a few weeks after a wrist injury, will be tested by Fruhvirtova, who started last year ranked 296 and has shot up to 79, helped by a run to the fourth round in Miami and her first WTA title in Chennai.

Third seed Leylah Fernandez (world No 40), who played Raducanu in that memorable New York decider two years ago, will take on the younger of the Fruhvirtova sisters, Brenda.

The 15-year-old is also tipped for big things and was given an Auckland wildcard, off the back of a remarkable 2022 season, climbing from outside the top 1000 to No 132.

2016 Auckland champion and former US Open title holder Sloane Stephens will face a qualifier.

Kiwi Erin Routliffe, who gained a main draw wildcard after winning the local playoff last week, will also come up against someone who has come through qualifying.

The doubles specialist, who will be part of the top seeded combination in that competition alongside American Caroline Dolehide, only played two tour level singles matches last year.

There will be at least one Russian player in action in the first round – world No 73 Anna Blinkova – but Lamperin said he didn’t expect any protest or disruption at Stanley Street.

Popular Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, who was impressive in a first-up qualifying win on Saturday, pulled out on Sunday morning due to illness, with American Katie Volynets subsequently given a free pass into the main draw.

With only one session on Monday and Tuesday, there will also be some big matches on the two outside courts, a bonus for spectators with a ground pass.

“I would always encourage people to come to the first few days of a tennis tournament because this is when you’re guaranteed to see all the stars,” said Lamperin. “And you know the action’s not just on centre, but it’s happening on every single court.”

ASB Classic

Round of 32

[1] C. Gauff (USA) vs T. Maria (GER)

X. Wang (CHN) vs [WC] S. Kenin (USA)

Qualifier vs [WC] V. Williams (USA)

L. Zhu (CHN) vs [6] M. Brengle (USA)

[4] B. Pera (USA) vs Qualifier

E. Raducanu (GBR) vs L. Fruhvirtova (CZE)

T. Zidansek (SLO) vs L. Davis (USA)

Qualifier vs [7] D. Kovinic (MNE)

[8] R. Marino (CAN) vs D. Galfi (HUN)

Qualifier vs C. McNally (USA)

J. Grabher (AUT) vs T. Martincova (CZE)

[WC] B. Fruhvirtova (CZE) vs [3] L. Fernandez (CAN)

[5] X. Wang (CHN) vs [SR] K. Muchova (CZE)

[WC] E. Routliffe (NZL) vs Qualifier

E. Cocciaretto (ITA) vs A. Blinkova [RUS]

Qualifier vs [2] S. Stephens (USA)