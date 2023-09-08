Protesters demonstrate at a match between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova at the US Open. Photo / AP

Protesters demonstrate at a match between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova at the US Open. Photo / AP

The U.S. Open semifinal between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova was delayed early in the second set because of a disruption by climate activists in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands today.

Gauff was ahead 6-4, 1-0 when play was halted for at least 15 minutes.

Tournament referee Jake Garner came out onto the court, while security headed toward where the protesters were. They were wearing shirts that read, “End Fossil Fuels.” At least one person glued their shoes to the ground, making it harder to be removed.

AD: ASB Classic 2024 tickets on sale now. NZ’s premier tennis experience, January 1-13

At least two protesters were taken away.

Gauff sat on her sideline bench for a bit, eating fruit out of a plastic container, before then getting some tennis balls and hitting a few practice serves. Muchova was briefly visited by a trainer during the interruption.

Eventually, both players headed toward the locker room as the delay continued.

He has glued his feet to the ground. He is wearing a t-shirt saying "End Fossil Fuels". Now counted 8 NYPD officers on the scene. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/0czrDUBIna — Molly McElwee (@molly_mcelwee) September 8, 2023

Climate activist glued his feet to the floor at US Open after interrupting the match. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/jsv8TCGzd2 — Jack Ciapciak (@jackciapciak) September 8, 2023

- AP