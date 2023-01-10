Casper Ruud is currently world No 3. Photo / Getty Images

Enjoy Casper Ruud while you can.

That’s the overriding feeling about having the Norwegian world No 3 at the ASB Classic this week, a player of seemingly endless potential.

Historically, it’s been rare to have someone of his level here.

While Auckland always assembles strong fields, it’s become difficult to attract top-10 male players, as most don’t want to play the week before a grand slam.

And it’s not just about Ruud’s ranking but his achievements.

He only turned 24 last month but has already reached two grand slam finals, as well as the 2022 ATP tour climax in London.

He’s the real deal – but will surely only get better.

Getting him was a coup.

It helped that tournament director Nicolas Lamperin did the deal early, before his magical runs at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadow.

But Ruud was also open to the idea, much more than most.

”I wanted to have a least one more match, so I have my rhythm,” explained Ruud. “So I may as well do the preparation for Australia here.”

He also didn’t like the idea of a 13-day gap between the United Cup and the Australian Open, while his 2022 experience helped, as he played (and won) the Geneva tournament the week before the French Open.

Ruud also, happily, has a soft spot for New Zealand, despite some difficult experiences.

In 2018, as world No 137, he battled through two qualifying matches before losing to Robin Haase in three tight sets.

By 2020 he was No 46 – with some hype around him – but was edged by eventual champion Ugo Humbert.

Organisers have done their best to make Ruud feel extra welcome, arranging a round of golf at the ultra-exclusive Te Arai Links course north of Auckland on Sunday.

Ruud is a scratch golfer – and was itching to get out there - after two weeks without hitting a ball.

”The scenery is amazing and I heard great things about it,” said Ruud. “I know that [sister course] Tara Iti is ranked No 2 [in the world], it shows how ridiculously great the courses are here.”

Ruud was part of a talented quartet on the fairway.

Along with his father and coach Christian Ruud, a former professional who reached world No 39, the foursome included ex-All Black Jeff Wilson and Kiwi tennis legend Brett Steven.

And there was plenty to talk about, as Ruud senior and Steven were old sparring partners on the ATP tour, with Steven getting the honours in a 1996 second round match here.

But the serious business starts on Wednesday for Ruud, as he looks to build on a phenomenal 2022.

After an ankle injury put him out of the Australian Open, he made the decider at two of the next three majors, before the London run.

”I reached my goals and much more,” said Ruud.

It was a “pity” not to win one but was facing the best players “on the planet” at the time, with Rafa Nadal in Paris and Carlos Alcaraz in New York, before falling to Novak Djokovic in London.

”It gives me motivation to keep on pushing,” said Ruud.

But they were incredible results, as he had never previously made the last eight at a grand slam.

Now he has to back it up.

”It will be very challenging,” admitted Ruud. “I’ll have to prove to myself that what happened last year wasn’t just some kind of one hit wonder. Hopefully I can keep up this pace and this result.”

“I know I am capable of doing it. Last year I wasn’t sure that I was capable of reaching a [grand slam] quarter final because I hadn’t done it before. At least I have the belief in myself and I can stay humble enough to realise there are so many great players.”

Ruud also has a chance to become world No 1 this year. If he is to reach the ultimate summit, it could happen at the Australian Open, where he has no points to defend.

”If I do well there I can have the chance,” acknowledged Ruud. “It is a big motivation and drive but to win a grand slam is a bigger dream.

”I would rather win a grand slam and never become No 1 than the opposite, that’s where my highest motivation is.”

Ruud has changed the face of tennis in Norway with his achievements, the first from the Scandinavian country to win an ATP title, reach a grand slam or Masters final and crack the top-30.

”I wouldn’t say it’s crazy but it has changed quite a bit,” when asked about his life now in Norway. “There are more things outside the tennis court to deal with.”