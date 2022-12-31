Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Tennis: Canadian star Eugenie Bouchard taking the long road back, via ASB Classic qualifying

Michael Burgess
By
3 mins to read
Eugenie Bouchard celebrates during her ASB Classic qualifying win. Photo / Photosport

Eugenie Bouchard celebrates during her ASB Classic qualifying win. Photo / Photosport

Eugenie Bouchard is happy to take long road back in professional tennis, admitting there is no other option.

The popular Canadian has plummeted down the rankings after a long layoff due to shoulder surgery and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport