Camila Giorgi of Italy during her post match on court interview after her victory against Aryna Sabalenka. Photo / Getty

Camila Giorgi was spoken to about her choice of dress for the French Open third round but the fashion faux pas didn't distract the Italian as she marched ahead in Paris.

Giorgi, the world No. 30, upset seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka 4-6 6-1 6-0 to progress to the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time in her career as the carnage continued in the women's draw.

Giorgi was spoken to by the umpire before her match against Sabalenka got underway, the official appearing to have an issue with an advertising logo on her dress being too big.

"I don't have any change, this is my only dress. I played with it before," Giorgi reportedly said.

According to tennis commentator Jose Morgado, the umpire told Giorgi she could play in her outfit but would talk to the "office" about it after the match.

The problem was reportedly related to the size of the logo for kitchen appliance manufacturer DeLonghi on Giorgi's chest. Before the match the 30-year-old posted a photo of herself in the locker room on Instagram, tagging DeLonghi.

Giorgi had worn the same style of dress earlier in the tournament but without the DeLonghi logo.

Meanwhile in today's action, American teenager Coco Gauff hit one backhand around the net post in the first set along the way to earning a berth in the French Open quarterfinals for the second consecutive year.

The 18-year-old American took over from 4-all in the opening set en route to beating No. 31 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-4, 6-0 at Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday.

Gauff burst onto the scene at Wimbledon when she was 15 by becoming the youngest qualifier in tournament history, beating Venus Williams and getting all the way to the fourth round.

Camila Giorgi of Italy in action against Aryna Sabalenka. Photo / Getty Images

Her first Grand Slam quarterfinal came in Paris in 2021, when she lost to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova, and now she's made it that far again.

The 18th-seeded Gauff's next opponent will be 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens of the United States or No. 23 Jil Teichmann of Switzerland.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has reached his record 16th career Roland Garros quarterfinal and could find a familiar foe across the net next: Rafael Nadal.

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic quickly recovered from only the slightest of blips at the start of the second set Sunday and went on to a 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 victory over 15th-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Djokovic has won all 12 sets he's played so far in this year's tournament and dropped a total of merely 30 games across the four matches.

He fell behind 3-0 in the second set but grabbed seven games in a row to take that set and a 1-0 lead in the third.

Djokovic has made the quarterfinals in Paris 13 years in a row. He won the title in 2016 and last year, part of his collection of 20 Grand Slam trophies. Only one man has won more — Nadal, with 21.