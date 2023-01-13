Cameron Norrie is into the ASB Classic final. Photo / Photosport

Cameron Norrie has made a perfect start to the year – and it could get a whole lot better in Saturday’s ASB Classic final.

Norrie is unbeaten in six matches to start 2023, a superior record to any other player on the ATP tour, after three wins in the United Cup and a flawless week here.

He could top off a perfect fortnight against Richard Gasquet on Saturday, in his first match against the veteran Frenchman.

The Auckland-born Brit has plenty of local support - with family, friends and old schoolmates enjoying his run this week – but won’t let that be a distraction.

“I’m pretty used to playing these big matches and it’s just special to be in the final,” said Norrie. “I’m going to chill out and get ready for another big final. I just want to keep going, keep pushing for more, so I’m excited.”

Norrie reached the decider after a dominant 6-3, 6-4 victory over Jenson Brooksby on Friday.

It was a clinical display from the 27-year-old, who tested the American from the start, while being relatively untroubled on his serve across the 98-minute match.

His advance is a dream scenario for the organisers, as the Auckland-raised player is the closest thing we have to a local representative.

It was a popular victory – on a sweltering afternoon – as the weather finally came to the party.

The world No 12 will face veteran Gasquet in the final, after fellow Frenchman Constant Lestienne pulled out with a pectoral injury, sustained in his quarter-final victory on Thursday night.

It should be a compelling match-up, with the contrasting styles of two players who have never faced each other before.

“He’s a really solid player,” said Norrie. “I’m going to have to run a lot to beat him, he plays really physical tennis and he’s got a complete game.”

It’s the second time Norrie has reached the decider here, after he lost to American Tennys Sandgren in the 2019 final.

That match was his first ATP decider and he has reached 10 more since, winning four.

It was a cagey start from both players, with the first set flashpoint in the sixth game. Brooksby had been under pressure on his serve, only just getting through a marathon 15-minute tussle in the game before, which stretched over 20 points. Brooksby dug deep to defend four break points, with a mix of big serves and aggression.

But something had to give, as Norrie was returning superbly, ruthlessly targeting the Brooksby forehand. He forced his way back from 0-40, then finally converted his sixth break point opportunity, clenching his fist as he looked to the crowd with satisfaction.

The world No 48 couldn’t recover and Norrie closed out the set in 48 minutes.

The tension lifted in the second set, as Brooksby fought to stay in the tournament. The California native eased to an early 2-0 lead, stopping the Norrie serve for the first time. But as he has done for much of this week, Norrie responded immediately, breaking back to love. By this stage Norrie was finding his range – hitting corners at will and lifting his aggression, after being guilty of letting the 22-year-old American take the initiative earlier.

From 3-2 down, Norrie reeled off three games in succession. He couldn’t convert a match point at 5-3 but made no mistake in the next game, admitting his experience had made a difference.

“Jensen has played a few big matches, but I’ve played a few more than him,” said Norrie. “And I feel like my game is just a little bit better at everything than him. So I just wanted to back my legs. I was able to hold my service games a lot easier than he did and that showed.”