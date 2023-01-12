Cameron Norrie celebrates a point during his quarter-final singles match. Photo / photosport.nz

The ride continues for Cameron Norrie at the 2023 ASB Classic, as the local favourite continues to stamp his mark on the tournament.

With the dramatic exit of top seed Casper Ruud, along with the weather dramas, the progression of Auckland-raised Norrie is the feel-good story of the week.

The 27-year-old will walk out on court tomorrow with another packed house, willing him to reach a final here for the second time, after losing the decider in 2019.

Technically, Norrie may not be playing under a New Zealand flag, but he is the closest thing we have got. And his humble nature, work ethic and competitiveness, along with an unmistakeably Kiwi accent only add to the appeal.

On Thursday the world No 14 prevailed 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2 over American Marcus Giron to reach the last four.

It wasn’t a straightforward contest – especially after losing a tight tiebreak – but Norrie came through some difficult moments to find a way to the finish line, with his mental fortitude and experience key.

It was another enjoyable result for the former Macleans College student, who always has added pressure to impress on his annual outing at Stanley Street.

He was relieved to avoid any weather interruptions, after his second-round match on Wednesday was stretched over six hours.

“It was a very tough day for the tournament and for the players as well,” said Norrie. “I warmed up maybe 30 times and it just kind of drags out. So I’m glad I was able to play a full match outside – but I was going to play wherever I needed to play.”

And Giron was a tough opponent, coming off a career-best year, where broke into the top 50 and reached his first ATP final. Even more pertinently, the world No 60 had form, having taken their previous encounter in Vienna last October.

“I wanted to get some revenge,” said Norrie. “I didn’t play a great match in Vienna and he really stepped it up. So I knew what I wanted to do and what I had to do.”

The match got underway at 2:30pm, after persistent drizzle had made the scheduled midday start impossible.

It meant another extended wait for Norrie, but didn’t affect him as he sizzled from the start.

Norrie broke Giron three times in the first set and was untroubled off his own racket, dropping only six points on serve across the set. The Aucklander then slipped to 0-2 in the second, after a loose game.

“Just a lack of concentration,” admitted Norrie.

He recovered, but neither player got another look. The tiebreak was mixed. Norrie managed a couple of clutch winners - with one forehand down the line for 5-5 a thing of absolute beauty – but also threw in unforced errors and Giron was rewarded for his aggression.

“He executed better and he deserved it,” said Norrie. “Then I came out and played kind of similar to the first set and took it to him and exposed his backhand.”

After a bathroom break to clear his head, Norrie re-established his advantage with an early break in the third set. As the stakes lifted, so did the tension, with Norrie urging ‘C’mon’ after fighting back from 15-40 to consolidate. From that point, there was only going to be one winner, with a Giron return drifting long to seal the result in front of a jubilant crowd.