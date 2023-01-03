Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her match at the ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport

Emma Raducanu has progressed to the second round at the ASB Classic – but not without a hell of a battle.

The popular British player, who already seems a crowd favourite, was pushed hard by Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova, eventually prevailing 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in two hours and 38 minutes.

Raducanu needed all of her fighting qualities, in a match extended by two rain delays.

“It was really challenging,” said Raducanu. “We got off the court like seven and we went on at three. So for four hours, it was pretty tough and testing with the conditions.”

The 2021 US Open champion looked out of sorts early, in the blustery wind, and was a set and a break down before she clicked into gear.

Once she did, it was a delight to watch; powerful aggressive shot making from the baseline and some lovely touches at the net.

And boy was she popular.

That was emphasised by the huge welcome, with some fans rising to their feet as she walked onto centre court for the first time and continued throughout, with a thunderous applause as she clinched her fourth match point.

“I was loving it,” said Raducanu. “I was very, very surprised, but I was absolutely here for it. I felt like I was playing in the UK and everyone was behind me.”

The British player captured the imagination of the tennis world with her incredible 2021 US Open triumph as a qualifier ranked No 150, and that fascination has never gone away, despite mixed results since.

Her 2022 season was hampered by a wrist injury and Tuesday’s match was her first since early October.

Fruhvirtova is one of the hottest prospects around, rising from No 296 to No 79 last year, taking out the Chennai title in the process.

She showed why early, with some powerful winners, with Raducanu under more pressure on serve.

That was shown at 3-4, when the Brit saved three break points, helped by one timely challenge, as the ball caught a fraction of a line after skimming off a net cord.

After rain intervened at 4-4 40-40 on the Fruhvirtova serve, the Czech player showed her mettle to hold, defending two break opportunities.

That profligacy from Raducanu proved costly, as she dropped serve in the next game to lose the first set, with unforced errors costly.

The 20-year-old looked in deep trouble at 2-0 in the second set – after losing eight points in succession – and looked across to her coaches in frustration.

But she found something, reeling off four successive games, breaking the European twice.

“I was like, you need to stop this and just pick it up like be more aggressive and swing more freely,” said Raducanu.

After struggling for most of the afternoon, Raducanu was back in the groove, with a jubilant fist pump as she held for 4-2.

Fruhvirtova maintained her levels – forcing Raducanu to hit a slimline backhand winner to avoid a break back – before the British player closed out her second set point.

She continued in style, sprinting to a 5-0 lead in the final set.

Fruhvirtova saved three match points in a marathon seventh game before Raducanu finally clinched the contest, looking to the skies with a mix of relief and happiness.

Earlier on Tuesday world No 134 Viktoria Kuzmova upset fourth seed Bernanda Pera 6-4 6-4, in a match carried over from Monday night.