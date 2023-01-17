A Russian flag was seen during a match featuring a Ukrainian player during the Australian Open. Photo / File

Australian Open organisers have acted swiftly to ensure no repeat of the concerning scenes witnessed on day one of the tournament where a Russian flag was displayed courtside during a match featuring a Ukrainian player.

The flag was spotted being held aloft as Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl took on Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova on Court 14 at Melbourne Park on Monday.

It sparked outrage on social media after Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, demanded Tennis Australia take action.

“I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today,” Myroshnychenko wrote.

“I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its ‘neutral flag’ policy.”

Other tennis fans called the spectator’s act “disgusting”, while one wrote: “shame on Tennis Australia for allowing this”.

Tennis Australia has now revealed it will enforce a blanket ban on Russian and Belarusian flags in Melbourne Park, after initially allowing them onsite as long as they didn’t cause disruption.

“Flags from Russia and Belarus are banned onsite at the Australian Open,” Tennis Australia said in a statement to news.com.au.

“Our initial policy was that fans could bring them in but could not use them to cause disruption. Yesterday we had an incident where a flag was placed courtside.

“The ban is effective immediately.

“We will continue to work with the players and our fans to ensure the best possible environment to enjoy the tennis.”

The crowd ban is in addition to a ban on tennis players from Russia and Belarus playing under the flags of their nations at the Aussie grand slam.

“Players from Russia and Belarus are only able to compete in international tennis events as individuals – and without flags or country recognition – which will be the case for Australian Open 2023,” Tennis Australia said.

“Tennis Australia stands united with the international governing bodies of tennis – the grand slams, the ATP and WTA Tours and the ITF – in its condemnation of Russia’s actions and its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”



