Ash Barty speaks to the media during a press conference. Photo / Getty

Ash Barty said she has "no regrets" as she addressed her shock retirement from tennis.

The 25-year-old told the world via a social media post on Wednesday she was walking away from the sport, less than two months after winning the Australian Open.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Barty said she wasn't "wasn't hiding anything" and she just felt the time was right to retire from tennis.

"I've said exactly what I wanted to say," she said.

"I'm an open book. I'm not hiding anything, I've got no secrets. I am just so proud of all of the work that I have done with my team.

"We have done this together right from the start, have enjoyed every single minute and we have no regrets. We have achieved so much together and it's been fun on the way.

"I just knew for me the time was right. I'd given absolutely everything that I could to this sport, and I knew that it wouldn't be fair to my team and the people that have invested so much time and energy into my life to not be 100 per cent commit for them.

"It's been a hell of a journey. I wouldn't change a thing and I certainly have no regrets."

After winning the Australian Open, Barty made the surprising call to pull out of major tournaments in the US due to an ongoing hip injury, but she denied that was a cover story while she contemplated retiring from tennis.

"No," she said. "That was an old injury that we repeatedly over my career had to manage, and that was the truth.

"After the Australian Open it just didn't heal quite as well as I would have liked and I didn't get to get back on court until a few weeks ago. We were never hiding anything.

"I'm absolutely spent and had nothing more to give. I'm just really excited now for what comes next and I'm excited for the new challenges."

After achieving her dream of winning Wimbledon last year, Barty said she was determined to give the Australian Open "one last crack" in January.

She revealed she had been considering retirement "for a while" and becoming the first Australian woman in 44 years to win at Melbourne Park was the perfect way to finish her career.

"We've been in discussions for a while," Barty said.

"After Wimbledon my perspective changed a lot and there was this beautiful challenge of trying to play the Australian Open and trying to win an Australian Open which was always another goal of mine, and to do that as a team and to do that with the people that meant so much to me was incredible.

"It was a brilliant way to finish."

Barty was tight-lipped when asked what she plans to do next now she has retired from tennis.

"You have to wait and see," she said with a grin.

"I'm not giving you everything right now. It's all right. You can be patient. Patience is a virtue."

The Queenslander said she had a hit of tennis as recently as 10 days ago, but is looking forward to pursuing her other passions.

"I have always wanted to have the time to contribute more in other ways, and I think now I have got that opportunity, and I've been fortunate enough to have so many opportunities given to me from tennis, and now I'm ready to really give back in ways that I'm passionate about and visiting Uluru and being up in the community was just incredible," Barty said.

"That's what lights me up inside. That's what makes me happy, and we have done a few of those trips now and I can't wait to do a few more."