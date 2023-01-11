(Back, L-R): Sebastian Lavie, Lee Small from Jaguar. (Front, L-R): Charlize Cashmore, Cullen Mccashin. Photo / Supplied

A junior tennis competition that culminates this week alongside the ASB Classic in Auckland is designed to give young Kiwi players a taste of top-flight tennis as they follow in the footsteps of some of the sport’s biggest names.

The Jaguar Cup — founded by former Kiwi Davis Cup representative Sebastian Lavie — brings 32 players under the age of 14 to the Stanley St centre court.

“Not only will it give them a better understanding of tournament processes, but also give them a taste of what it’s like to compete on the world stage,” said Lavie.

The players qualified for the tournament through regional events at the end of last year.

“This is an excellent way to encourage kids from clubs all around the country to train hard, aim high and ultimately celebrate their achievements with like-minded peers. We hope the series empowers many children, and maybe we’ll find our next top 100 players this summer.”

Lavie, founder of the Lavie Tennis Academy, said he wanted this tournament to “change the pattern”, giving youngsters better opportunities on home soil, rather thanoverseas.

The concept was supported by ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin, an old friend of Lavie’s from his own days as an under-14 player.

It has been almost three decades since New Zealand produced a top-20 player - Chris Lewis - and the Jaguar Cup is designed to improve the breadth and depth of tennis talent. The ASB Classic has already brought opportunities for Kiwis to land a spot in the WTA and ATP events.

For the first time, a play-off tournament was held for male and female Kiwi players, the winner qualifying for the main draw wildcard and the runner-up a qualifying spot.

In Monday’s ASB Classic night session, play-off winnter Wellingtonian KP Pannu faced former world No 7 Richard Gasquet, in front of an optimistic Auckland crowd. With a world ranking of 575, Pannu was competitive but fell 6-3, 6-1 to the French veteran.

Earlier in the week, Taranaki star Ajeet Rai beat world No 92 Taro Daniel in the first round of ASB Classic qualifying. The following day, Rai came up just short to world No 71, Thiago Monteiro, losing 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Lamperin told the Herald that it’s important the ASB Classic helps develop Kiwi players.

“We want to give an opportunity to all these upcoming players a taste of what it’s like to be a professional player. For them to have a chance to play at a tournament, experience the atmosphere and to play the final on centre court, it’s going to be something they will remember for years.”

From age 11, Lavie was living and playing junior tournaments in Europe and it’s where he picked up most of his tennis knowledge. It’s also where he met Lamperin.

The pair have known each other on a “personal level” for “many years”, Lamperin told the Herald.

“When I first started to work as an agent I was sent to the best U14 tournament in the south of France, and Seb [Lavie] was actually playing the final,” Lamperin said.

Lavie is excited to use his overseas experiences to give future New Zealand tennis stars an incredible opportunity on home soil.

The Jaguar Cup gets under way at Stanley St tomorrow. The final will be live on centre court ahead of the ASB Classic Men’s Final on Saturday.