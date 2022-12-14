ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin. Photo / Photosport

ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin is still hopeful of adding some big names to the 2023 men’s event, depending on what plays out at the upcoming United Cup event in Australia.

A strong Auckland field was confirmed on Wednesday, including three players inside the top 15, with Casper Ruud (world No 3), Holger Rune (11) and Cameron Norrie (14).

Along with that trio, 2020 French Open semifinalist Diego Schwartzman and former top 10 players Fabio Fognini and David Goffin were standouts in a line-up boasting quality and depth.

But there could be more stardust added, with Lamperin holding two of his three wildcards until the last moment.

That’s because of the United Cup, a new mixed team event held in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney from December 29 to January 8.

Eighteen nations will compete but only four can qualify for the semifinals, which could leave some players wanting more court time ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on January 16.

“The dates could play in our favour,” said Lamperin. “Twelve teams will be out by Wednesday [January 4]. I’m expecting some [players] to be willing to play more matches especially if they haven’t done that well. So there could be some great opportunities for us.”

Lamperin has already started conversations with agents — “to make them aware of the opportunities” — with 17 top-30 men in the Australian event.

The tournament’s budget for appearance fees has been spent, but Lamperin said they could find something for “special cases”.

The third wildcard is allocated for the Kiwi who wins the local playoff tournament, to be held in Auckland prior to the Classic.

It’s understood that both Ajeet Rai (world No 513) and Rubin Statham (522) could miss that event, opting for a Challenger event in Noumea instead.

“I haven’t received that confirmation yet,” said Lamperin. “I heard about it. And that’s obviously a personal decision.”

But he is hopeful that other New Zealanders will take advantage of an “amazing opportunity” and is looking forward to watching young Kiwis at the ITF events in Wellington and Tauranga this month, indicating that qualifying wildcards could be available to those that impress.

The 2023 ASB Classic field is top drawer, one of the best in recent memory.

Casper Ruud of Norway. Photo / Getty

The 23-year-old Ruud is hot property on the ATP tour, after reaching the French Open and US Open finals this year, along with the decider at the ATP finals in London.

And Denmark’s Rune could be anything, shown by his run in the Paris Masters, when he beat four top-10 players, including Novak Djokovic, to claim the title.

Auckland-raised Norrie will attract plenty of local support and has made significant strides since he reached the 2019 ASB Classic final as a wildcard.

He has made 10 ATP finals since May 2021, won Indian Wells (regarded as the fifth major) and reached the last four at Wimbledon.

Schwartzman has an impressive CV, while Goffin was the first Belgian to crack the top 10 and once beat Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the same tournament.

The field also includes big serving Alexander Bublik — likened to Nick Kyrgios for his entertainment value — and rising American hope Jenson Booksby, who reached two ATP finals this year.

Compatriot and two-time champion John Isner will return for his ninth and possibly final appearance on the Stanley street courts.

It’s also likely that veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet (world No 67) will make his first Auckland visit.

The 36-year-old, who has been inside the top 100 for 900 weeks — a feat of longevity only matched by Nadal — is the second alternate but should make the cut.

Lamperin previously managed Gasquet for nine years — never able to convince him to come to Auckland — but says that the former world No 7 is looking forward to the trip.

Fellow Frenchman and 2020 champion Ugo Humbert (world No 86) has requested a wildcard but will have to wait on a decision.

“There’s a lot more factors that we need to consider,” said Lamperin.

ASB Classic men’s field (with alternates and qualifiers to be added):

1. Casper Ruud (NOR) - world No 3

2. Holger Rune (DEN) - 11

3. Cameron Norrie (GBR) - 14

4. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) - 25

5. Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) - 30

6. Alexander Bublik (KAZ) - 37

7. John Isner (USA) - 41

8. Sebastian Baez (ARG) - 43

9. Adrian Mannarino (FRA) - 46

10. Jenson Brooksby (USA) - 48

11. Alex Molcan (SLK) - 50

12 David Goffin (BEL) - 53

13. Fabio Fognini (ITA) - 55

14. Pedro Cachin (ARG) - 57

15. Jaume Munar (ESP) - 58

16. Marcos Giron (USA) - 61

17. Pedro Martinez (ESP) - 62

18. Quentin Halys (FRA) - 64

19. Constant Lestienne (FRA) - 65