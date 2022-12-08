Sofia Kenin reacts during her defeat. Photo / Getty

ASB Classic director Nicholas Lamperin is confident there won’t be any negative issues arising from the participation of Russian players in next summer’s women’s event, while the tournament’s main sponsor is taking a business as usual approach.

A strong 2023 field was confirmed on Thursday, including three former Grand Slam champions.

Along with previously announced Emma Radacanu and Sloane Stephens, 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin will be in Auckland, as well as Grand Slam finalists Coco Gauff (United States) and Leylah Fernandez (Canada).

But that impressive lineup was perhaps overshadowed by the inclusion of Russian world No 80 Anna Blinkova, while compatriot Varvara Gracheva (No 94) is also likely to appear in Auckland, as the first alternate.

Since the Ukraine invasion, the WTA tour has allowed Russian and Belarussian athletes to enter tournaments as individuals playing under a neutral flag, and the Adelaide WTA event in the same week has seven players from those two countries.

Lamperin defended the tour’s stance.

“We need to make the difference between athletes representing their country and individual athletes,” Lamperin told the Herald. “And in tennis, you play for yourself, you don’t play for the country. What the tour has decided is all these athletes play under a neutral flag so we just have to [follow] their guidance.”

The Auckland tournament had little choice, otherwise they would risk a heavy financial sanction (Wimbledon were hit with a US$1 million fine for excluding Russian players) or even the loss of their licence.

But it could still be an emotive topic. Lamperin had earlier agreed with key stakeholders, including ASB, not to pursue Russian players nor offer appearance fees (unlike Adelaide and the concurrent United Cup) to them.

He said ASB are comfortable with the situation

“They’re fully aware of the list,” said Lamperin. “The support will continue.”

An ASB spokesperson confirmed there would be no change to the look or feel of the long-running sponsorship, including full signage.

“Nothing has changed. Next year’s tournament will go ahead as planned.”

Lamperin wasn’t anticipating any kind of backlash or protest, going on previous WTA events this year.

“We are always monitoring what’s happening in other tournaments around the world,” said Lamperin. “And none of this has happened. We are in contact with the authorities, with the police and we’re also monitoring what’s happening online.

“At this point we haven’t identified any kind of threat, which doesn’t mean that it wouldn’t happen. We will keep a close eye on it but as things stand we are not expecting anything.”

There hadn’t been any specific dialogue with the Government but the tournament would work through official channels if necessary.

Overall, Lamperin was excited about the field, especially given the competition from the big-money Adelaide event and Tennis Australia’s new United Cup.

He was particularly bullish about Kenin, who has struggled with injury and form since her 2020 Melbourne breakthrough. The 24-year-old American endured a seven-month losing streak this year, before some promising results to end the season.

“She’s a very exciting addition,” said Lamperin of the former world No 4. “She’s very motivated to get back to where she was. If you win a Grand Slam you know it’s in you so I have every confidence that she will get back to where she was.”

Fifteen-year-old Czech prodigy Brenda Fruhvirtova (130) has also been given a wildcard, with her older sister Linda (77) in the main draw. Lamperin expects both of them to be future top 10 players.

Popular Canadian Eugenie Bouchard has received a qualifying wildcard. The former Wimbledon finalist always draws a crowd in Auckland, which might have justified a ticket into the main draw, but Lamperin said they had limited options with only four wildcards, two of which are allocated to top-20 players or former grand slam champions.

Lamperin said it was key to build relationships with the next generation – like Fruhvirtova – while there was also a responsibility to foster local talent.

“That’s why we decided to organise this playoff and reward a local player,” said Lamperin. “Because there hasn’t been a chance for the last three years.”

The men’s field will be released next week.

Women’s ASB Classic field

Coco Gauff (USA) - World No 7

Karolina Muchova (CZE) - 22

Sloane Stephens (USA) - 37

Leylah Fernandez (CAN) - 40

Bernarda Pera (USA) - 44

Xiyu Wang (CHN) - 50

Danka Kovinic (MON) - 57

Madison Brengle (USA) - 59

Lin Zhu (CHN) - 64

Rebecca Marino (CAN) - 65

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) - 66

Tatjana Maria (GER) - 70

Tereza Martincova (CZE) - 73

Emma Raducanu (GBR) - 75

Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) - 77

Anna Blinkova (RUS) - 80

Julia Grabher (AUT) - 83

Dalma Galfi (HUN) - 84

Tamara Zidansek (SLO) - 85

Xinyu Wang (CHN) - 86

Lauren Davis (USA) - 87

Catherine McNally (USA) - 93

Wildcards: Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE), Sofia Kenin (USA)