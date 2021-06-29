Tennis: ASB Classic cancelled for second straight year

Serena Williams after winning the 2020 ASB Classic. Photosport

Auckland's premier tennis tournament the ASB Classic will be cancelled for a second straight year.

NZME understands an announcement will be made later today to confirm the 2022 men's and women's events won't take place.

In October last year, the 2021 event was cancelled thanks in large part to the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier this year tournament director Karl Budge stepped down after nine years in the role. A replacement has yet to be named four months after Budge left.

The international tennis schedule has gone back to its pre-Covid calendar this year with most, if not all tournaments, back on in 2021.

The last ASB Classic women's edition in 2020 was won by 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams while Frenchman Ugo Humbert took out the men's event.

Up to eight of the world's top 10 women's tennis players were being lined up to star this year's event before it was cancelled in October.

Plans were made to hold the 2021 event within a tournament bubble but it wasn't approved by the Government.

"We understand the pressures that are on Government right now to keep New Zealand safe and protect the gains that we've made," Budge wrote in a Q and A sent to sponsors and suppliers at the time.

"Whilst we are obviously disappointed, we have learnt to focus on the things that we have control over. This is not one of those and we now need to focus on how we can work with our supporters to come back stronger.