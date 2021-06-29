Tennis: Andy Murray's wife absolutely mortified by Wimbledon revelation

Cheree Kinnear breaks down the weekend of sport.

Two-time champion Andy Murray won his first Wimbledon singles match since 2017 on Tuesday morning with a four-set triumph over Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.

Murray, the champion in 2013 and 2016 but who has fought a long battle with hip and groin injuries in recent years, triumphed 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-3 over the 26th seeded Basilashvili.

His wife Kim was in the stands watching on and would have been thrilled as the Scot's famous fighting spirit was on show once again. But he quickly turned up the cringe factor in his post-match on-court interview when revealing what he did after losing the third set as he headed into the locker room.

"I went and had a shower. I went to the toilet. Just a number one," he said.

Kim's mortified reaction said it all.

"It has been extremely tough, even in the last few months," Murray said of his fitness woes.

"It was not the most serious of injuries but it was frustrating not to be able to get on the court.

"I have had so little momentum over the last few years but kept on going to the gym and trying to get back to do it again."

Now ranked a lowly 118 in the world, former No. 1 Murray will face either Oscar Otte of Germany or France's Arthur Rinderknech for a place in the last 32.

His last appearance in the singles tournament at Wimbledon four years ago ended in a five-set loss to Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals.

Andy Murray celebrates after beating Nikoloz Basilashvili. Photo / AP

A longstanding hip problem, which required surgery, then pushed him tearfully to the brink of retirement.

But three-time major winner and back-to-back Olympic gold medallist Murray said he intends to keep playing.

"I keep on being asked will it be my last match or my last Wimbledon," he said. "I don't know why I keep on being asked. I want to keep on playing. I enjoy it and I can still play at the highest level.

"Basilashvili is ranked 28 in the world and I beat him."

It was a rollercoaster clash for Murray who let slip a 5-0 lead in the third set. That led to a delay in proceedings to allow for the Centre Court roof to close. But Murray broke in the first game of the fourth set to send him on his way to victory.

"I was really disappointed (after the third set) but I had to remember what I was doing that got me into the winning position … managed to turn it back around," Murray said.

"It's amazing to be back out here playing again on Centre Court. It's such a brilliant atmosphere, it's something that since I came back to play in the last eight or nine months I've missed, is playing in front of the fans."