Coco Gauff. Photo / Photosport

Top seed Coco Gauff has eased into second round of the ASB Classic, with a 6-4, 6-1 win over German Tatjana Maria.

The first match of a new campaign is rarely straightforward, but it was an authoritative – if not completely accurate - display from the American teenager on Tuesday evening.

The 35-year-old Maria, who reached the 2022 Wimbledon semifinals, is a crafty opponent, constantly mixing up her shots and finding sharp angles.

That style – plus two rain delays – made it hard for the world No 7 to settle into a rhythm, though her power and athleticism was always going to be too much.

“I know she’s a tricky player, especially in these conditions, so I wasn’t expecting it to be an easy match and it wasn’t,” said Gauff. “I’m glad I was mentally able to stay in there.”

“I try not to put too much pressure on the first match [of the year], but obviously it gives you confidence. When you win that first one it feels like almost relief because no one wants to start off losing.”

Gauff seemed unfazed by the rain delays, taking a pragmatic approach, which was a sign of her maturity.

“I kind of expected it going in [on Tuesday],” said Gauff. “We all saw the forecast for this week. So it’s one of those things that you mentally prepare for. I think it’s worse when it’s all of a sudden.”

During the changeovers Gauff spent time talking to her coach, while also mentally debating if she should change outfits.

“I usually have three and maybe an extra one in the locker room,” laughed Gauff. “[But] I didn’t end up changing.”

Gauff sprinted to a 4-0 lead in the opening set, before Maria rallied to 4-4.

The weather intervened soon afterwards, but the top seed dominated after the break, taking out the set with some slashing shots.

From there Gauff relaxed, mostly untroubled on serve and breaking her opponent twice in the second set.

Gauff was particularly happy with her net game, as her constant advances negated the effectiveness of Maria from the baseline.

Gauff’s will now face either compatriot Sofia Kenin or Chinese world No 50 Xinyu Wang in her next match, scheduled for Thursday.

Tuesday’s third match on centre court between third seed Sloane Stephens and Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova was called off at 11.21pm after rain had intervened for a second time, with only three games played in the opening set.

That’s one of five first round matches still to be completed, with play scheduled to start at 10am on Wednesday, though the forecast is not promising, with heavy rain predicted for most of the day in Auckland.

ASB Classic day two

E. Raducanu (GBR) beat L. Fruhvirtova (CZE) 4-6 6-4 6-2

[1] C. Gauff (USA) beat T. Maria (GER) 6-4 6-1

[Q] R. Masarova (ESP) leads [2] S. Stephens (USA) 2-1

X. Wang (CHN) vs [WC] S. Kenin (USA) Suspended

A. Blinkova beat E. Cocciaretto (ITA) 4-6 6-4 5-7

[Q] E. Ruse (ROU) beat [WC] E. Routliffe (NZL) 2-6 6-4 4-6

K. Muchova (CZE) leads [5] X. Wang (CHN) 5-0

T. Zidansek (SLO) vs L. Davis (USA) Suspended

[Q] N. Hibino (JPN) vs [7] D. Kovinic (MNE) Suspended